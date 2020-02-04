Giovanni Reyna's first professional goal was an all-timer.

The 17-year-old U.S. men's national team prospect and Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored a stunner in the German Cup (DFB Pokal) on Tuesday, curling a right-footed chance into the upper right-hand corner after evading a few Werder Bremen defenders.

Dortmund was trailing 3-1 at the time–following the latest goal from scoring machine Erling Haaland, who had found the back of the net just moments after Reyna came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Reyna, the son of former U.S. men's national team captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. women's national team midfielder Danielle Egan Reyna, made the most of his appearance, which was his fourth straight off the bench in all competitions. With his goal, he became the youngest scorer in the history of the DFB Pokal competition.

Unfortunately for Reyna and Dortmund, the goal wasn't enough to send them through. Werder Bremen–who had American Josh Sargent come off the bench in the match–held on for the 3-2 victory that seals its place in the quarterfinals.