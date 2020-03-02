American midfielder Tyler Adams has been given a two-year contract extension until 2025 by the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig.

Adams joined Leipzig in January 2019 from another club owner by the Red Bull organization, the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. His initial contract was to expire in 2023, and Leipzig announced his new deal Sunday.

Adams, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, became a regular with Leipzig during the second half of the 2018-19 season but injured a groin in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25 and did not return until Dec. 21.

He played five matches through Feb. 9, then injured his left calf in training three days later.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract with RB Leipzig until 2025 and to continue being a part of this fantastic, ambitious club," Adams said in a statement. "I've developed a lot both as a player and as a person during my time here. The philosophy and play style of the club really suits me and I love everything that the city has to offer. I would like to thank the club and my family for everything they have done to support me so far. I will continue working hard every day to achieve both mine and the club's goals. We still have a lot ahead of us and I'm looking forward to continue working with the team and the coaching staff to achieve our goals."