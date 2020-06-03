Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich said on Wednesday the team is discussing a possible protest over the killing of George Floyd.

“As a football player you have a big power in this world,” Kimmich said, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney. “My opinion is we should feel this responsibility and say something like [Jadon] Sancho did. ...We discussed it and maybe we can do something. We maybe have to do something because we cannot give something like this a place.”

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more eight minutes. Video captured Floyd saying "I can't breathe" numerous times before his death.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired last week following the altercation. Last Friday, Chauvin was fired and then arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. On Wednesday afternoon, the murder charge against Chauvin was elevated to second-degree murder.

It was also announced Wednesday that former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked a slate of protests worldwide, and numerous athletes have shown solidarity with the protesters. Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho have already protested Floyd's death, as has USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

"We are one world, one club, one football team. It doesn’t matter if you are black or white," Kimmich said. "We as footballers, like with Sancho, have a lot of power to reach other people, to be role models and to say something. What we say to people outside gives us a big chance to make a statement."

The German federation announced Wednesday it will not discipline players for what would otherwise be seen as political protests

Bayern Munich will face Leverkusen on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 9:30 a.m. ET, looking to close in on an eighth straight Bundesliga title.