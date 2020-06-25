Giovanni Reyna has impressed in his short time at Borussia Dortmund, and the club plans on extending that time for the foreseeable future.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc indicated that the club will re-sign Reyna, the rising American teenage talent, to a contract extension when he turns 18, which will happen on Nov. 13.

Reyna, the son of U.S. national team midfielder Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, officially moved to Dortmund from NYCFC's academy last year and rapidly climbed the club's youth ranks to earn a promotion to the first team. He's made 17 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund with a highlight-reel goal coming in the DFB Pokal against Werder Bremen. He also turned in a flashy assist to Erling Haaland in last weekend's win over RB Leipzig, which also marked his first start for the club.

"Our coach, Lucien Favre, and I agree that he has a big future ahead of him," Zorc, who himself just extended his stay through 2022, told reporters Thursday prior to Dortmund's final Bundesliga game of the season. "He is still a minor, but we are in very positive talks to, once he turns in 18, keep him at the club for as long as possible.

"I believe that Gio is aware of the development he has taken here. First, in the academy and then under Lucien," Zorc said. "It's an absolute success story and we want to continue writing it."

Reyna has followed in the footsteps of another rising American star, Christian Pulisic, in honing his game at Dortmund, and he'll hope to join Pulisic and his other countrymen at the next U.S. national team camp, whenever that may be. He was due to make his senior team debut in March, before the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands.

Reyna will have one more game in his first season as a first-teamer, this Saturday against Hoffenheim. Dortmund is guaranteed a second-place finish in the Bundesliga and a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.