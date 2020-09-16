While spending habits have been forced to change around Europe, a number of big names could still be on the move. Here are the top 40.

The summer transfer window is extending into the thick of autumn, with the delays to the footballing calendar brought on by the coronavirus pandemic making Oct. 5 the temporary new deadline day across Europe's top leagues.

With the pandemic also wreaking havoc on many clubs' finances, it's changed the calculus of the marketplace–though not for all. Chelsea has spent nearly $300 million on players this summer, putting that Eden Hazard money to good use, and it might not be done. Man City remains a heavy player in chase of that elusive Champions League glory. Elsewhere, clubs like Barcelona and Juventus are retooling, and other clubs are still looking to cash in on players whose values may never be higher.

While a number of big names have already changed clubs ahead of the new season, plenty more may follow suit in the next few weeks, the most notable ones coming from the groupings below. These players are not necessarily all going to be on the move, but they are reputably reported to be in the shop window and are among the top targets for the remaining clubs that do have buying power at a time when many are reeling in the spending.

(This will be updated as players complete moves up until the transfer deadline)

GOALKEEPERS

Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan

Edouard Mendy, Rennes

Andre Onana, Ajax

Nick Pope, Burnley

This is effectively a list of Chelsea targets, with the Blues the most likely to spend on a new goalkeeper amid the continued struggles of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper signing ever.

It's more likely than not that Oblak and Donnarumma will remain with their clubs, though it seems like not a window goes by without their names being the two hottest in the goalkeeper target pool. Oblak's contract is through 2023, and it would take a record-setting offer (for a goalkeeper) to trigger his $142 million release clause and pry the Slovenian from Atleti. Donnarumma's case is different, though, as his contract runs through the end of this season. Milan either needs to renew his deal as soon as possible to prevent him from being able to sign a pre-contract elsewhere in the winter or cash in on the 21-year-old Italy international.

Mendy is tipped to go be the one to eventually land at Chelsea, where he would be expected to supplant Kepa. Frank Lampard has maintained public support of his current No. 1, but it's no secret that he's been a liability. Mendy's reported fee, in the $26 million range, would also make him the most cost-effective option of this group.

FULLBACKS

Sergio Reguilon, Real Madrid

Sergiño Dest, Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico, Ajax

Alex Telles, Porto

Mattia De Sciglio, Juventus

Hector Bellerin, Arsenal

Emerson Palmieri, Chelsea

Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal

Reguilon has been at the center of talks featuring Tottenham and Manchester United, with Spurs reportedly set to become the winner after agreeing to two clauses–ones that would effectively allow Real Madrid the right to buy the 23-year-old back–that Man United would not. Telles is reportedly a backup option for United.

Dest, the U.S. international, has been linked with the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. PSG signing right back Alessandro Florenzi likely rules the French champions out of the mix, though. Reports have cooled regarding his current teammate, Tagliafico, after Chelsea and Leicester found other fullback options.

Bellerin and Kolasinac don't appear to have prominent places under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and have been touted to leave, while the same can be said for Palmieri under Lampard at Chelsea.

De Sciglio, meanwhile, appears to be staying in Italy but moving to Roma.

CENTER BACKS

Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli

Jose Maria Gimenez, Atletico Madrid

David Alaba, Bayern Munich

Eric Garcia, Manchester City

Diego Carlos, Sevilla

Diego Godin, Inter Milan

Man City is the biggest buyer in this market, with Koulibaly and Gimenez the top options. They'll be expensive, and Napoli and Atletico Madrid are well aware of Man City's desperation to tighten it back line despite spending nearly half a billion (yes, with a B) dollars in the last three years on defenders. The recruitment strategy hasn't worked out, though, leaving City in search of its own Virgil van Dijk–a central defender who can totally change the game.

With Garcia reported to be going back to Barcelona, Diego Carlos has also emerged as a central defender target for City, one that would be more cost-effective–though not as impactful–than the aforementioned options.

Alaba and Bayern have been locked in an ugly contract dispute that has gone public, and the versatile Austrian could wind up on the move if the two parties can't mend fences and agree to terms. His current deal expires at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Godin, the Uruguayan veteran, is reportedly on the move after one year at Inter, though an expected move to Cagliari has run into complication, according to Italian reports.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich

Houssem Aouar, Lyon

Dele Alli, Tottenham

Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid

Julian Draxler, PSG

Declan Rice, West Ham

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Chelsea

Arturo Vidal, Barcelona

Thiago has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United after helping Bayern to the treble last season. Lyon is adamant that no offers have been made for Aouar, but Arsenal and Man City have been connected to moves for the French star, who stood out in Lyon's run to the Champions League semifinals.

Jose Mourinho has been plenty critical of Alli, with conflicting reports regarding whether Real Madrid would even be interested in taking him on at this point as part of a potential Gareth Bale deal.

Partey is another player reportedly on Arsenal's wishlist, while it's reportedly a priority for PSG to sell Draxler, who isn't a regular starter despite the financial commitment the club has made to him.

Chelsea and Milan have reportedly been in talks over a permanent arrangement for Bakayoko, while Rice remains on Chelsea's wishlist but may come at too high a price point after what the Blues have already shelled out this summer.

Vidal has been repeatedly linked to a move to Inter Milan, and that transfer is said to be imminent.

WINGERS

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

Cengiz Under, Roma

Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen

Douglas Costa, Juventus

Bale is being lined up for a sensational return to Tottenham, with his lack of a future at Real Madrid never being more clear.

Sancho has been the apple of Manchester United's eye. Despite Dortmund's insistence that the 20-year-old English star is not going anywhere, reports suggest that Dortmund would sell if United meets its $142 million asking price. Costa and Bale have been touted as alternatives for the club.

Rashica is reportedly on the verge of a move to Aston Villa, while Under is reportedly closing in on a Premier League move to Leicester City.

FORWARDS

Memphis Depay, Lyon

Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Alexander Sorloth, Crystal Palace

Olivier Giroud, Chelsea

Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli

Edin Dzeko, Roma

Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid

Bas Dost, Eintracht Frankfurt

This is mostly a veteran-laden crew and there's a domino effect involving most of them. Lyon and Barcelona have reportedly agreed to a $35.5 million fee for Memphis, but Barcelona needs to clear room on its books in order to be able to afford it, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. Suarez would be the one to make way, with Juventus said to be the most interested suitor, but complications have arisen in that potential move.

If Suarez doesn't go, Juventus has reportedly lined up potential replacements in Dzeko and Giroud. Dzeko would become available if Roma is able to secure his replacement, who, according to reports, is Milik.

Elsewhere, Sorloth, who has teamed with Erling Haaland to form a lethal 1-2 scoring punch for Norway, is in the second year of a loan from Palace to Trabzonspor in Turkey and has reported interest from Tottenham and RB Leipzig. His loan would need to be canceled before a transfer could be completed, adding an extra layer of complications.

Dost, who scored 76 league goals in a three-year span with Sporting CP from 2016-2019, has also emerged as a reported Tottenham target, while Costa's second stint at Atletico Madrid could be coming to an end, with Turkish and Italian clubs reportedly interested in the player, whose contract runs through the end of this season.