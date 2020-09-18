EA Sports's FIFA 21 women's player ratings were released on Friday and U.S. women's national team superstar Megan Rapinoe was tabbed as the game's top player.

Rapinoe tops the list with a 93 rating in the latest version of FIFA to finish just ahead of Australia's Samantha Kerr (92) and France's Wendie Renard (92).

Rapinoe is joined by three of her USWNT teammates in the top 15, including Tobin Heath (90), Alex Morgan (90) and Julie Ertz at 88.

The four teammates won the 2019 Women's World Cup together after defeating Netherlands in the final. The victory gave the USWNT its second straight World Cup title and fourth in total.

Following the USA's World Cup win, Rapinoe was named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year in December 2019. She became only the fourth woman in the Sportsperson of the Year's 66-year history to win it unaccompanied. She also won the Women's Ballon d'Or and FIFA Women's World Player of the Year awards.

She hasn't played since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, opting out of both the NWSL Challenge Cup and the ongoing Fall Series.

Check out the top 15 players in FIFA 21 below, with the full top 100 here:

Megan Rapinoe - United States - 93 OVR Samantha Kerr - Australia - 92 OVR Wendie Renard - France - 92 OVR

Vivianne Miedema - Netherlands - 91 OVR

Amandine Henry - France - 91 OVR

Dzsenifer Marozsán - Germany - 91 OVR

Lucy Bronze - England - 90 OVR

Eugénie Le Sommer - France - 90 OVR

Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway - 90 OVR

Tobin Heath - United States - 90 OVR Alex Morgan - United States - 90 OVR Lieke Martens - Netherlands - 89 OVR Almuth Schult - Germany - 89 OVR Christine Sinclair - Canada - 89 OVR Julie Ertz - United States - 88 OVR

Last week, FIFA 21 announced the top-rated men's players with Lionel Messie and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list. You can check out the top 10 men's player ratings here.