The USWNT remained on top of the soccer world Sunday when it defeated Netherlands 2-0 to capture its second straight World Cup title.

After Megan Rapinoe delivered on a penalty that was awarded by VAR, Rose Lavelle scored a fantastic solo effort to make it 2-0.

The victory gave the USWNT four World Cup titles in total and led to people from across the sports world sending love and congratulations while also expressing their joy for the champs. From Barack Obama to Magic Johnson, here are some of the messages after the final whistle.

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

World Cup Champions!! Put that 4th star on there @USWNT what an amazing achievement by an incredible group of women and the staff! Well done 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #USWNT #OneNationOneTeam — Christie Pearce Rampone (@christierampone) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

Congrats @USWNT @mPinoe World Cup Champs! Best birthday present day ever 7/7 🇺🇸🤩 — Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2019

If u want to define MENTAL TOUGHNESS & ability to perform on the big stage just look at the USNWT as they win a 4th WORLD CUP Amazing that they have been undefeated in a record 17 World Cup matches .@mPinoe @alexmorgan13 = #awesomebaby — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 7, 2019

As a way to commemorate the historic win, Nike also released a new ad in honor of the back-to-back champions.