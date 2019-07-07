Athletes, Celebrities Congratulate USWNT After Second Straight World Cup Win

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to capture the Women's World Cup title, and the sports world wanted to congratulate the team.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2019

The USWNT remained on top of the soccer world Sunday when it defeated Netherlands 2-0 to capture its second straight World Cup title.

After Megan Rapinoe delivered on a penalty that was awarded by VAR, Rose Lavelle scored a fantastic solo effort to make it 2-0. 

The victory gave the USWNT four World Cup titles in total and led to people from across the sports world sending love and congratulations while also expressing their joy for the champs. From Barack Obama to Magic Johnson, here are some of the messages after the final whistle. 

As a way to commemorate the historic win, Nike also released a new ad in honor of the back-to-back champions.

 

