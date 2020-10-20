How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs. Juventus

Serie A champions Juventus will head to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kiev in their first Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

Juve will play without Cristiano Ronaldo following his positive COVID-19 test in Portugal last week. Ronaldo began his isolation period separated from Portugal's national team in Lisbon before heading home on a "medical flight" to Turin to finish isolating at home.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The Bianconeri missed Ronaldo over the weekend as Crotone held them to a 1–1 draw. Alvaro Morata appeared to score the game-winning goal when he turned the ball in from close range in the 77th minute. However, a lengthy VAR review revealed he was offside.

After dropping two more points, new manager Andrea Pirlo is still trying to settle into his new team after joining Juve in August when the club sacked Maurizio Sarri. Pirlo's new team needs more time to work together after the recent additions of young players like Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski. McKennie also missed Saturday's game after testing positive for the virus last week.

Dynamo enters the match coming off a 2-0 win over Rukh Vynnyky in the Ukrainian Premier League last weekend. Goals from winger Carlos de Pena and Luxembourg international Gerson Rodrigues sealed the win.

Juventus holds a clear advantage over Dynamo heading into Tuesday. In their last four meetings, the Italian club recorded three wins and a draw.