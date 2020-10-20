Dynamo Kiev vs Juventus live stream: Watch Champions League online, TV, time - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
SCHEDULESTANDINGSSCORESDUGOUT
Search

Dynamo Kiev vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Serie A champions Juventus will head to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kiev in their first Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

Juve will play without Cristiano Ronaldo following his positive COVID-19 test in Portugal last week. Ronaldo began his isolation period separated from Portugal's national team in Lisbon before heading home on a "medical flight" to Turin to finish isolating at home. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The Bianconeri missed Ronaldo over the weekend as Crotone held them to a 1–1 draw. Alvaro Morata appeared to score the game-winning goal when he turned the ball in from close range in the 77th minute. However, a lengthy VAR review revealed he was offside. 

After dropping two more points, new manager Andrea Pirlo is still trying to settle into his new team after joining Juve in August when the club sacked Maurizio Sarri. Pirlo's new team needs more time to work together after the recent additions of young players like Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski. McKennie also missed Saturday's game after testing positive for the virus last week.

Dynamo enters the match coming off a 2-0 win over Rukh Vynnyky in the Ukrainian Premier League last weekend. Goals from winger Carlos de Pena and Luxembourg international Gerson Rodrigues sealed the win. 

Juventus holds a clear advantage over Dynamo heading into Tuesday. In their last four meetings, the Italian club recorded three wins and a draw.

YOU MAY LIKE

Giorgio-Chiellini-Juventus-Coronavirus
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs. Juventus

Dynamo Kiev and Juventus will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

World Series
Play
Gambling

2020 World Series Betting Breakdown - Dodgers and Rays Square Off in Texas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Game 1 of the 2020 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, and also looks for some unique betting props for the full series.

MLB World Series Betting Odds

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton throws the ball away
Play
Extra Mustard

The Cowboys’ Offense Was Putrid in Andy Dalton’s Debut

These two stats show how hapless the Cowboys’ offense was in Andy Dalton’s first start.

nfl-dak-prescot-jerry-jones-dallas-cowboys
Play
NFL

Dak Prescott's Absence Will Prove His Value to Cowboys

Dak Prescott's absence will prove his value to the Dallas Cowboys with Andy Dalton now starting at quarterback.

nfl-dak-prescot-jerry-jones-dallas-cowboys
Play
Video

Will Andy Dalton's Play at QB Prove That Dak Prescott Deserves a Big Contract?

The Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. Of course one notable change for the Cowboys this week was that Andy Dalton started at quarterback given Dak Prescott's injury. Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains how ...read more

  • 36 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins dribbles the basketball
Play
NBA

What Should the Warriors Do With the No. 2 Pick?

The Warriors have a few options to explore ahead of the NBA draft. The Crossover breaks down what's on the table for Golden State.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansa won 33-21.
Play
College Football

Coach of the Year Leaders and Followers

Forde-Yard Dash highlights Coach of the Year candidates across the six conferences that have played thus far.