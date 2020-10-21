Reasons to Believe This UCL Group Stage Could Be More Open Than Usual

Champions League group stage could be more open than usual - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Reasons to Believe This Champions League Group Stage Could Be More Open Than Usual

The group stage has largely been a procession for the elite, but various circumstances suggest that there may be a few more surprises than usual–and some early performances have already backed that up.
Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid suffered a shocking defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on the second day of this season’s Champions League group stage, and that, combined with Inter Milan’s draw at home against Borussia Monchengladbach and less-than-emphatic wins for Liverpool and Manchester City suggested this may be the most open group stage the Champions league has known for a while. That's not to say all powers are created equally, not after reigning champion Bayern Munich began with a comprehensive and ruthless 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. 

But to that end, the past few months across the entirety of Europe have been notable for the wildness of many of the results. It isn’t normal for Manchester City to let in five goals, Manchester United to let in six and Liverpool to let in seven in the space of a week. It’s not usual for Barcelona to lose 8-2, nor for Inter to begin its season with 4-3 and 5-2 wins. Even Bayern has a lopsided 4-1 domestic defeat on its record.

The reasons for the bizarre results can be debated. The lack of preparation time with the curtailed preseason and the compressed fixture list have perhaps had a leveling effect. The weirdness of playing in empty stadiums is probably a further randomizing factor. In addition, the high lines elite sides use are always high-risk, but they are rendered especially so if the organization of the press isn’t right. 

Real Madrid falls to Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League

The group stage of the Champions League can be a bit of a plod, a dull procession for the elite sides, but partly because of an unusually interesting draw and partly because of that wildness, there was a thought that there may be rather more jeopardy for the superclubs than tends to be the case. 

Certainly Real Madrid is feeling that now. Group B looked testing anyway, with Zinedine Zidane’s side joined by Antonio Conte’s Inter and Marco Rose’s Monchengladbach. But the group was thrown wide open as Madrid lost at home to Shakhtar Donetsk despite the Ukrainian champion being without 10 players, seven of them first-team regulars, due to the coronavirus. 

The damage was done in a first half that finished 3-0 to Shakhtar, in which Madrid was dismal, slow and sluggish going forward and shockingly open every time Shakhtar countered. Tete and Marlos were exceptional on the right side of the midfield, overwhelming Marcelo and Luka Modric. Madrid did shift the momentum in the second half and pulled two back, but Shakhtar could easily have scored a couple more on the break. These days, Madrid lacks pace, but worse than that, it looks petrified both by teams who press it and by those who can break against it. 

Inter needed a 90th-minute leveler from Romelu Lukaku, his second goal of the game, to salvage a 2-2 draw home vs. Monchengladbach. What will concern Conte, though, is how his side lost its head after Arturo Vidal had conceded a needless penalty just after the hour mark. Inter’s capacity for self-destruction never goes away. 

In its first game since Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury, Liverpool was far from fluent, its 1-0 win achieved through a Nicolas Tagliafico own goal. Ajax tired late on, and Liverpool in the end was comfortable enough, but Ajax had its chances, most notably the effort Davy Klaassen slapped against the post. 

Manchester City was in familiar mode, good in possession if not especially dangerous, and extremely fragile without it. In the end, though, a 3-1 win over Porto was a reasonable enough reflection of the game. The goal it conceded was brilliantly taken by Luis Diaz, but it was also typical of the sort of chance City so often concedes, possession given away by an ambitious attempt at a pass from Ruben Dias, immediately giving the opposition a run on goal. Sergio Aguero equalized almost immediately from the penalty spot, and once Fernandinho had whipped in a free kick, City was able to pick off Porto as it overcommitted. News of Fernandinho's injury, though, weakens Man City's spine for the next few weeks at least.

Bayern Munich was the only giant to win convincingly, its 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid–despite the absence of Serge Gnabry and only seven minutes off the bench from Alphonso Davies–evidence of the brilliance of Kingsley Coman and the club's ruthlessness in front of goal. 

More rhythm should come for the elite sides, but with the group stage compressed and spread over just eight weeks, there’s little time for clubs to sort themselves out. With two matches a week, time on the training ground will be limited, and a poor start could easily undermine a side. Group B in particular looks fascinating: Real Madrid, which must first brace for the weekend's Clasico at Barcelona, goes to Monchengladbach next week in desperate need of a positive result.

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Storm Endorsement
Play
WNBA

Seattle Storm Endorse Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Ticket

"We don't typically endorse endorse candidates, but these are NOT typical times," one of the Storm's co-owners tweeted.

Coman-Bayern-Atletico-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Bayern Begins UCL Title Defense By Throttling Atletico Madrid

Kingsley Coman's double paved the way to a comprehensive and ruthless 4-0 rout.

chambers psu
College Basketball

Pat Chambers Steps Down as Penn State Coach After Investigation

Chambers, 49, coached Penn State for the past nine seasons. He was the subject of an internal investigation following inappropriate conduct toward a former player.

Real Madrid falls to Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Play
Soccer

Reasons to Believe This UCL Group Stage Could Be More Open Than Usual

The group stage has largely been a procession for the elite, but various circumstances suggest that there may more surprises than usual–and some early performances have backed that up.

Texas Tech women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings and her staff have been accused of abuse by players.
College Basketball

Marlene Stollings Files Lawsuit Against Texas Tech

The former Texas Tech women's basketball coach, who was fired after reports about the program's alleged culture of abuse, is taking issue with her firing.

betts
Play
Video

SI Insider: Mookie Betts Has Been Playing at the Top of His Game for the Dodgers This Postseason

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has been electric on offense and defense over the course of this MLB postseason. SI senior writer Tom Verducci breaks down what has made Betts one of the most dynamic players in the postseason. ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

Brown is nearing the end of his eight-game suspension which was issued after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Bobby Fish
Play
Video

Bobby Fish Partners Up With Roddy Strong in Pursuit of Breezango’s Tag Team Titles

The unsung hero of The Undisputed Era is, without question, Bobby Fish. Fish is held in such high regard due to his in-ring skill and wrestling acumen, and while he plays a critical role in the success of his Undisputed Era mates, he is also one of the industry’s more underrated ...read more

  • 1 hour ago