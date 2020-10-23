Weston McKennie: Juventus, USA star cleared of coronavirus - Sports Illustrated
Weston McKennie Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Can Return for Juventus

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie has been cleared to return for Juventus after testing negative for the coronavirus.

McKennie had been confined to isolation since Oct. 14, when he tested positive, but the Italian club confirmed on Friday that he has tested negative and is no longer required to be in quarantine.

"Weston McKennie carried out, as per protocol, the check with a diagnostic test (swab) for corona virus (Covid 19)," the club wrote in a statement. "The exam showed a negative result. The player has therefore recovered and no longer subject to home isolation."

McKennie missed Juventus's Serie A draw vs. Crotone and Champions League-opening win over Dynamo Kiev. Sunday's league match vs. Hellas Verona could be too soon for him to return to full match fitness, but there's a chance he could be ready for Wednesday's headlining Champions League match vs. Barcelona in Turin. If he does play in that match, it's likely he would face off against international teammate and Barcelona fullback Sergiño Dest.

The two U.S. internationals are prime candidates to be called in for the camp in the November international window, which will mark the national team's first gathering since last winter. Top European-based players haven't featured for the national team since November 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the international calendar.

Juventus has not yet given an update regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for coronavirus a day prior to McKennie while on international duty with Portugal. If there's no change to his status, he would miss the first of two anticipated showdowns vs. Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

