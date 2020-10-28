Krasnodar and Chelsea will meet in their second match of the UEFA Champions League group stage Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Krasnodar Stadium.

The clubs have one point each in Group E after notching draws in their respective first matches. Krasnodar had a 1-1 finish against Rennes on Oct. 20, while Christian Pulisic's Chelsea went scoreless against Sevilla.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Cristian Ramírez scored Krasnodar's lone goal against Rennes with an assist from Tonny Vilhena in the club's first group stage match.

Krasnodar is participating in its second straight UEFA Champions League after qualifying for the first time in 2019-20. The club, which was formed 12 years ago, participated in qualifying last year but fell to Olympiacos in the playoff round on a 6-1 aggregate.

Chelsea exited last year's competition in the knockout phase, falling 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich. The club has one Champions League title to its name, taking the trophy in 2012 after outlasting Bayern in a penalty shootout.

Wednesday's match marks the first time Krasnodar and Chelsea will meet in European competition. It will also be Chelsea's first trip to Russia in seven years. Chelsea has won five of six matches against Russian competition all-time, while Krasnodar is 2-0 against English competition.

The match, which is Krasnodar's first-ever UEFA Champions League home match, will be held without fans due to government guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.