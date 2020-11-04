Ferencvaros and Juventus meet in their third match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Puskás Aréna on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Juventus holds three points and trails Barcelona in the Group G standings. Ferencvaros is tied with Dynamo Kyiv at the bottom with one point each, respectively. Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv will meet on Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up now for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

Ferencvaros is coming off a 2-2 draw with Dynamo Kyiv after starting its Champions League campaign with a 5-1 loss to Barcelona. Tokmac Nguen, Ihor Kharatin and Franck Boli have recorded a goal apiece through their first two matches.

Meanwhile, Juventus holds three points in the group stage after recording a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv and suffering a 2-0 loss to Barcelona. Álvaro Morata has recorded both of Juventus' Champions League goals thus far.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his first Champions League appearance this season after overcoming a bout with COVID-19. Ronaldo scored two goals in his first match back following his diagnosis in Juventus' 4-1 defeat of Spezia on Nov. 1.

Wednesday's match marks the second time Ferencvaros and Juventus will meet in European competition. The sides last played in the 1964-65 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final, which Ferencvaros won 1-0.

UEFA rules will allow up to 22,000 fans to attend the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Juventus match on-site in Budapest, Hungary. Puskás Aréna has a seating capacity of 67,000.