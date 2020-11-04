SI.com
SOCCER
Rose Lavelle Scores Again for Man City Women in League Cup

Fresh off winning her first club trophy overseas, Rose Lavelle has another goal for Man City Women.

The U.S. women's national team star scored in Man City's 3–0 win over Liverpool in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday, helping her club win in another cup competition after capturing the Women's FA Cup on Sunday. 

Lavelle played 70 minutes in the extra-time win over Everton, in which her teammate for club and country, Sam Mewis, scored a goal. Lavelle, who came on in place of Mewis at halftime on Wednesday, took her chance to score soon after her inclusion, sliding to redirect a cross from England international star Lucy Bronze to give Man City a 2–0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Laura Coombs and Jess Park scored Man City's other goals in the win, which gives the club a 2-0-0 mark in the group phase of the competition with one game to go. Lavelle had scored in its opener, a 3–1 win over Everton last month.

Man City has a league match vs. Bristol City this weekend, followed by a pair of Manchester derbies, with league and League Cup games against Manchester United slated for Nov. 14 and 19. Those will have significant appeal in the USA, with United having the services of U.S. stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press this season.

