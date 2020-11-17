How to Watch Ecuador vs. Colombia

SI.com
SOCCER
Ecuador vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Ecuador and Colombia resume South America's World Cup qualifying tournament when they meet in Quito on Tuesday.

Ecuador has been one of the early surprises of CONMEBOL's qualifying competition, with two wins in three games putting La Tri in third place in the 10-team table. Colombia, conversely, has gotten off to a 1-1-1 start and sits in seventh place.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.

Ecuador enters having beaten Bolivia, 3-2, in a back-and-forth match five days ago thanks to Carlos Gruezo's late penalty kick. That followed an impressive 4-2 win over Uruguay in the previous matchday. Five players have combined to score Ecuador's seven goals thus far, with Michael Estrada's two leading the way.

Colombia, meanwhile, is looking to avoid a second straight defeat after suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Uruguay in its most recent qualifier. Pressure can build awfully quickly in the CONMEBOL cauldron, and going three matches without a win is a recipe for ramping up the heat on a squad.

Los Cafeteros will continue to be without injured veteran striker Radamel Falcao for the match. Luis Muriel, who leads Colombia so far with two goals in qualifying games, will be looked upon to score again, along with his Atalanta club teammate Duvan Zapata, with captain James Rodriguez pulling the strings as the playmaker.

