How to Watch Olympiakos vs. Manchester City

Manchester City will have an opportunity to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in a group stage match against Olympiakos on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Citizens (3-0-0) enter the match atop the Group C standings. Olympiakos (1-0-2) sits in third. Manchester City needs one point to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All-Access.

Manchester City previously defeated Olympiakos, 3-0, on Nov. 3 and have yet to record a loss in Champions League group stage play. Manchester City currently holds nine points and needs 10 to qualify for the next round.

Leading the team is Ferrán Torres, who is tied for second among top scorers in Champions League with three goals in three matches.

Manchester City's roster will be back to near full health after starting the season with multiple injuries. Sergio Agüero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all expected to be available to face Olympiakos.

Olympiakos has recorded one win in its last eight meetings against English teams in European competition. The team has scored just one goal in its first three Champions League group stage matches, an extra-time score by Koka in a 1-0 victory over Marseille on Oct. 21.

The match will be held without fans at Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus, Greece amid the COVID-19 pandemic.