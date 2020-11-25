SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Olympiakos vs. Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City will have an opportunity to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in a group stage match against Olympiakos on Wednesday, Nov. 25. 

The Citizens (3-0-0) enter the match atop the Group C standings. Olympiakos (1-0-2) sits in third. Manchester City needs one point to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All-Access

Manchester City previously defeated Olympiakos, 3-0, on Nov. 3 and have yet to record a loss in Champions League group stage play. Manchester City currently holds nine points and needs 10 to qualify for the next round. 

Leading the team is Ferrán Torres, who is tied for second among top scorers in Champions League with three goals in three matches.

Manchester City's roster will be back to near full health after starting the season with multiple injuries. Sergio Agüero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all expected to be available to face Olympiakos.

Olympiakos has recorded one win in its last eight meetings against English teams in European competition. The team has scored just one goal in its first three Champions League group stage matches, an extra-time score by Koka in a 1-0 victory over Marseille on Oct. 21. 

The match will be held without fans at Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus, Greece amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

YOU MAY LIKE

UC Riverside coach Mike Magpayo
College Basketball

History-Making Mike Magpayo Ready to Make a Difference

The UC Riverside head coach is the first in D-I of Asian descent. He's also fighting for his program's existence.

Ferran-Torres-Man-City
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Olympiakos vs. Manchester City

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Olympiakos and Manchester City on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Randy Arozarena
Play
MLB

Report: Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident involving domestic violence allegations.

kent-state-sean-lewis
Play
College Football

Sean Lewis Is Bringing Kent State Football Back to Life

Kent State football has had a history of ineptitude, but 34-year-old coach Sean Lewis is thriving with the challenge.

dCOVsportsbar_HZ
Play
More Sports

Pour One Out for the Sports Bar

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered countless celebrated watering holes that were like second homes to sports fans.

tommy-lasorda-dodgers
MLB

Tommy Lasorda Remains Hospitalized but Improving

The Dodgers first announced Lasorda was hospitalized on Nov. 15.

Bogdan-Bogdanovic-kings-bucks-trade
Play
NBA

After Bucks Fakeout, Bogdan Bogdanović Signs Four-Year Deal With Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanović joins Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari on the new-look Hawks. The Crossover graded the deal.

bam-adebayo-heat-burning-questions
Play
NBA

Grading Bam Adebayo’s Contract Extension With the Heat

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday they have signed center Bam Adebayo to a five-year, maximum extension. The Crossover graded the deal.