Report: Utah Royals to Relocate to K.C. Once Sale Is Complete

The players for the NWSL's Utah Royals were reportedly informed Saturday that the team would be relocating to Kansas City, according to Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer.

The move has been considered "imminent" for some time now, per Kassouf, and is awaiting the eventual sale of the team to be finalized. All that is needed is the signature of current owner Dell Loy Hansen, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The deal is expected to be officially announced next week.

The club's prospective new owners are Chris and Angie Long, who reside in Kansas City. Chris is the chairman, CEO and a portfolio manager of Palmer Square Capital Management. Angie is the company's chief investment officer and portfolio manager.

The sale of the franchise comes months after Hansen made derisive comments about his Real Salt Lake players' decision to not play their MLS game against LAFC in August following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Hansen said he felt "disrespected" by the players' choice to sit out at the time.

"All I can say is they supported other issues nationally; they clearly did not support our city or our organization," Hansen said. "It’s a moment of sadness. It’s like somebody stabbed you and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect is profound to me personally."

Following his comments, Hansen received allegations of racist comments in his past from others in the soccer world. A former employee compared Hansen to longtime Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned by the NBA for life and forced to sell the franchise in 2014 after private recordings of him making racist remarks were made public.

In August, it was announced that Hansen would begin the process of selling his teams just days after he took a leave of absence as the MLS and NWSL launched an investigation into the allegations.

Kansas City was the home to NWSL club FC Kansas City from 2012 to 2017, when the team shut down operations. FC Kansas City, which won back-to-back league titles in 2014 and 2015, had its roster and player rights transferred to the new NWSL franchise that became the Utah Royals.

The Royals, whose home stadium was Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, hosted this summer's NWSL Challenge Cup. The team came in fifth in the preliminary round before losing on penalties in the quarterfinals.