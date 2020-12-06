Report: Utah Royals to Relocate to K.C. Once Sale Is Complete

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Utah Royals to Relocate to Kansas City Once Sale Is Complete

Author:
Publish date:

The players for the NWSL's Utah Royals were reportedly informed Saturday that the team would be relocating to Kansas City, according to Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer.

The move has been considered "imminent" for some time now, per Kassouf, and is awaiting the eventual sale of the team to be finalized. All that is needed is the signature of current owner Dell Loy Hansen, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The deal is expected to be officially announced next week.

The club's prospective new owners are Chris and Angie Long, who reside in Kansas City. Chris is the chairman, CEO and a portfolio manager of Palmer Square Capital Management. Angie is the company's chief investment officer and portfolio manager.

The sale of the franchise comes months after Hansen made derisive comments about his Real Salt Lake players' decision to not play their MLS game against LAFC in August following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Hansen said he felt "disrespected" by the players' choice to sit out at the time.

"All I can say is they supported other issues nationally; they clearly did not support our city or our organization," Hansen said. "It’s a moment of sadness. It’s like somebody stabbed you and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect is profound to me personally."

Following his comments, Hansen received allegations of racist comments in his past from others in the soccer world. A former employee compared Hansen to longtime Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned by the NBA for life and forced to sell the franchise in 2014 after private recordings of him making racist remarks were made public.

In August, it was announced that Hansen would begin the process of selling his teams just days after he took a leave of absence as the MLS and NWSL launched an investigation into the allegations.

Kansas City was the home to NWSL club FC Kansas City from 2012 to 2017, when the team shut down operations. FC Kansas City, which won back-to-back league titles in 2014 and 2015, had its roster and player rights transferred to the new NWSL franchise that became the Utah Royals.

The Royals, whose home stadium was Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, hosted this summer's NWSL Challenge Cup. The team came in fifth in the preliminary round before losing on penalties in the quarterfinals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee participates in a WWE match.
Wrestling

Pat McAfee Brings His Own Unique Style to NXT

McAfee: "My entire life, I’ve envisioned myself as a professional wrestler, and I really enjoy when the lights come on."

utah royals
Play
Soccer

Report: Utah Royals to Relocate to K.C. Once Sale Is Complete

Dell Loy Hansen previously announced he would sell the team amid an investigation into allegations he used racist language.

BYU QB Zach Wilson
Play
College Football

BYU, Coastal Carolina Brawl After Multiple Hits to QB Zach Wilson

Things got chippy just before halftime in Conway, S.C.

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Play
College Football

Stanford Edges No. 22 Washington Thanks to Austin Jones's TD Runs

Stanford's week saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in Calif. to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014.

chrisitan pulisic
Play
Soccer

Chelsea, USMNT Star Pulisic Scores First Goal of Premier League Season

Pulisic's goal secured a 3-1 victory over Leeds, as Chelsea moves into first place in the Premier League table.

Nov 7, 2020; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Marshall Thundering Herd mascot celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 15 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With conference championships just two weeks away, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Dec 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) is tackled by the TCU Horned Frogs defense in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Play
College Football

TCU Upsets OK State, Iowa State Clinches Big 12 Berth

One spot in the Big 12 championship game is set thanks to early Saturday results in the conference.

Ohio State fans
Play
College Football

Report: ADs Likely to Change Requirements for B1G Title Game

Ohio State has the best opportunity to represent the Big Ten in the CFP.