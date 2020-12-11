USMNT's Richy Ledezma Tears ACL

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

USMNT's Richy Ledezma Out for PSV Season With Torn ACL

Author:
Publish date:

Amid all of the encouraging news regarding U.S. men's national team talents playing abroad in Europe comes one significant setback.

Richy Ledezma, the 20-year-old U.S. midfielder at PSV Eindhoven, tore the ACL in his right knee in the Dutch club's Europa League group finale vs. Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. PSV confirmed the extent of the injury on Friday, ruling Ledezma out for the rest of the season.

Ledezma, making his first start in a European competition, lasted just 17 minutes, forced to exit after attempting a challenge on the sideline, only to fall to the ground in a heap.

Manager Roger Schmidt knew prior to the scans that confirmed the ACL tear that the outlook wasn't good.

"We have to think that this is a big injury, it's not a small one," he said after the 4-0 win. "He had a lot of pain in that moment, and after the match still a lot of pain.

"The win tonight was for Richy, because he's a really good person, really good player, and we all will help him to come back very soon."

Ledezma was fresh off his debut for the U.S. last month, when he registered two assists off the bench (both to his former Real Salt Lake academy teammate, Sebastian Soto) against Panama as part of a 6-2 win to close Gregg Berhalter's November training camp.

The injury will prevent him from taking part in Olympic qualifying (and most likely the Olympics themselves provided the U.S. reaches Tokyo) and threatens his availability for the start of next season and World Cup qualifying in the fall as well.

Ledezma had just recently broken through with PSV's first team, making six appearances (two starts) across the Eredivisie and Europa League. He registered an assist in his debut vs. ADO Den Haag.

YOU MAY LIKE

cam-newton-patriots
Play
NFL

Bill Belichick Won't Replace Cam Newton at QB

Despite the Patriots' rough 24–3 loss to the Rams on Thursday night, Bill Belichick is standing by starting quarterback Cam Newton.

SI_FANTASY_W14_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 14 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

lemahieu
Play
MLB

Which Team Is the Best Bet to Sign DJ LeMahieu?

From the Yankees to the Mets, here are the five most likely landing spots for DJ LeMahieu.

Richy-Ledezma-ACL-Tear-PSV
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Richy Ledezma Tears ACL

Ledezma was hurt in PSV's Europa League group finale, which he started.

Miami QB D'Eriq King hands the ball off
Play
College Football

Expert Picks for Regular Season's Final Weekend

Who will win UNC-Miami, USC-UCLA, Wisconsin-Iowa, Georgia-Missouri and more?

Darlington-Nagbe-Out-MLS-Cup
Play
Soccer

Crew to Be Without Two Stars for MLS Cup

Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos were ruled out for the 2020 title bout vs. Seattle.

HAWAII2
Play
College Basketball

'What Are We Doing?'

Hawaii's basketball teams would have to leave a relative COVID paradise to play this season. Is it worth it?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during the second half against the Chicago Bulls
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and What to Expect From the Nets

The Nets have assembled a basketball juggernaut with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the way. Now we see how it comes together.