SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Norwich City Recalls USA's Sebastian Soto From Telstar Loan

Author:
Publish date:

Sebastian Soto is headed back to Norwich City, after the second-tier English side recalled the U.S. national team forward from his loan to the Netherlands' Telstar.

Soto, 20, scored seven goals in 12 appearances with Telstar in the Dutch second tier, and he'll hope to bring that goalscoring form to the U.K., provided he's able to secure a work permit, per the club's announcement. It's hard to fathom the club recalling him from his loan if receiving a work permit was not imminent. Norwich City currently tops the Championship and is in prime position to get promoted back to the Premier League.

Soto made waves in the fall when he left his international recruitment open to both the USA and Chile, going as far as calling it "50-50." He represented the U.S. at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, where he scored four goals, but he's maintained both of his options, even speaking with now-former Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda. With Rueda off to Colombia, that line of communication is no longer pertinent, and Soto looked quite at home in his U.S. senior national team debut in November, scoring twice off the bench in a rout of Panama.

Gregg Berhalter has spoken highly of Soto, who has an opportunity to carve out a role amid a pool of strikers vying for top billing.

"He's a player we really like. He's been in our program," Berhalter told Sirius XM prior to calling Soto in for November's friendlies. "All we want to do is create the environment that players want to be in. We don't like to lose players.

"There’s no way I’d be happy about him going to play for Chile, because we feel like he can be an important player for us in the future.

"It’s trying to create an environment players want to be in, it’s trying to play a way player want to play, and hoping they choose for us. Sergiño [Dest] is another guy, he had options. He could have easily played for Holland and he decided to play for us. So we try to do the work on our end that we can keep these players.”

Soto returned to the U.S. in December, taking advantage of a red-card suspension that ruled him out of action for Telstar to come back for a friendly vs. El Salvador in Florida.

YOU MAY LIKE

Hue Jackson
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Steelers Interview Hue Jackson for OC Job

Jackson hasn't coached since 2018 when he was fired as the head coach of the Browns and later briefly joined the Bengals' staff.

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Expected to Sign Ex-WFT Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins met with Pittsburgh coaches Thursday and could sign with them soon if all goes well.

nba-finals-contenders-ranked
Play
NBA

Ranking NBA Finals Contenders

In the wake of the Nets acquiring James Harden, we ranked the best contenders.

Tennessee Flag
College Football

Report: Tennessee Hires Danny White As New AD

The Vols began searching for a new athletic director last week after Phillip Fulmer announced his plans to retire.

dan-campbell-press-conference
NFL

Dan Campbell Says Lions Will 'Bite a Kneecap Off' in 2021

Detroit's new head coach made sure to bring the fire in his introductory press conference Thursday.

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter
Play
Soccer

Daughter: Blatter Spent Week in Induced Coma After Heart Surgery

The former FIFA president, 84, was moved out of intensive care this week in Switzerland.

conor-mcgregor-ufc-257
Play
MMA

How Will the UFC 257 Outcome Impact McGregor’s Fighting Future?

A look into Conor McGregor’s fighting future begins with his matchup against Dustin Poirier this Saturday at UFC 257.

notre-dame-helmet
College Football

Notre Dame Penalized for Violating Recruiting Rules

The football program received one year of probation and a $5,000 fine as part of its penalties for the violations.