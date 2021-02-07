How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Tigres, Club World Cup Semis

SI.com
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Online, TV Channel

Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Online, TV Channel

Tigres UANL will look to become the first Concacaf-based club to ever reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, but it'll need to overcome recent Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras when they meet in the semifinals at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday.

Tigres defeated Asian champion Ulsan Hyundai to make it to the final four, while Palmeiras gets a free pass to the semis based on the tournament's structure. UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich also gets a bye to the semifinals, where it will face African champion and Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes

Live StreamYou can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Andre-Pierre Gignac has been Tigres's go-to man for years, and it was again the case in Thursday's 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai, as he scored both goals in the come-from-behind victory. It was Gignac's goal against LAFC that clinched the club's Concacaf Champions League title in December and punched the Mexican club's ticket to Qatar.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, required a goal deep into stoppage time to win its first Copa Libertadores title since 1999 and prevent fellow Brazilian side Santos from returning to the Club World Cup stage.

European teams have won 12 of the 16 FIFA Club World Cup titles in history, with all 12 coming in the last 13 editions. Brazilian sides won the first three but haven't won one since Corinthians took down Chelsea in 2012. 

