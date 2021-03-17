How to Watch Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid

In the marquee matchup of this week's Champions League round of 16 games, Chelsea will host La Liga leader Atlético Madrid with history on its side. The Blues have never been eliminated from the European competition after returning to Stamford Bridge with an away win, which serves as a good omen for Chelsea after its 1-0 win over Atlético last month.

Chelsea has Olivier Giroud to thank for its away goal with his bicycle-kick goal in the 68th minute of the first leg, which was played in Romania due to Spain's COVID-19 restrictions on visitors from the United Kingdom. The Frenchman has been used almost exclusively as a Champions League weapon this season — only Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has scored more Champions League goals than Giroud's six.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has yet to lose a match. They are unbeaten in the last 12 matches behind an organized defensive setup that has recorded five straight clean sheets. However, Chelsea has only scored four goals in those last five matches. Chelsea will not have midfielders Mason Mount and Jorginho on Wednesday due to suspension.

Atlético has hit a rough patch of late with only two wins from its last seven matches, diminishing its lead atop La Liga four points over Barcelona. Former Barça star and Atlético's leading scorer Luis Suárez enters the match looking to break an infamous streak of 26 straight European away matches without a goal that dates back to September 2015.

