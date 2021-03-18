How to Watch AC Milan vs. Manchester United

In the return leg of Europa League's marquee round-of-16 matchup, Manchester United must go to the San Siro having seen its advantage slip away in stoppage time at Old Trafford.

In the first leg last week, 18-year-old Amad Diallo put the Red Devils ahead in the 60th minute with his first goal for the club. But Manchester United may look back and regret the final moments of the match when AC Milan defender Simon Kjær took advantage of a defensive lapse off a corner in the 92nd minute to give the Italian side a critical away goal.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás

You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

The Manchester United attack will receive a boost with Marcus Rashford returning to action over the weekend, but Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial remain out due to injury. United will also get David De Gea and Paul Pogba back while Bruno Fernandes will look to extend his run of seven away goals in his last seven European matches.

But the Rossoneri will also see the return of a world-class forward in Zlatan Ibrahimović. Manager Stefano Pioli said that while the 39-year-old isn't fit to play a full 90 minutes after missing the last four games with a thigh injury, Ibrahimović is excepted to play a part against his former team.

Milan only won one of its four games without Ibrahimović, falling nine points back of rival Inter Milan atop the Serie A table. Earlier this week, the star striker was recalled into Sweden for the first time since his international retirement in 2016 after logging 14 goals in 14 league appearances this season.

