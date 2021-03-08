SI.com
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Inter Milan Goes Six Points Clear Atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan moved six points clear at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 win at home against high-scoring Atalanta on Monday.

Defender Milan Škriniar scored early in the second half and boosted Inter’s chances of winning its first Italian league title in more than a decade.

Inter restored its healthy advantage over second-placed AC Milan.

It was the first time Atalanta failed to score away from home in Serie A since 2019, and Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remained fifth, a point behind Roma.

Atalanta scored 11 goals in its past three matches and came closest to taking the lead at the end of a tense first half as first Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović pulled off a fantastic save to deny Duván Zapata then Marcelo Brozović had to clear from practically on the line from the ensuing corner.

Inter broke the deadlock nine minutes after the break when Atalanta failed to properly clear a corner and Škriniar fired the loose ball into the bottom left corner.

