USMNT’s Sergiño Dest Scores Two Goals for Barcelona

USMNT defender Sergiño Dest turned in a career performance on Sunday as he tallied a pair of goals in Barcelona's 6-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Dest, 20, is just the third American player to score in a La Liga contest, joining Jozy Altidore and Yunus Musah. Dest scored his first goal with Barcelona in November 2020 as the club defeated Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi assisted on Dest's first goal of the afternoon on Sunday. Messi diced his way past the Real Sociedad defense in the 43rd minute, dishing the ball to Dest on the right wing before the young American tallied his first career La Liga goal. The score gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead before halftime.

It didn't take long for Dest to notch his second goal of the day. He received a cross as he charged toward the net in the 53rd minute, scoring what was likely one of the easier goals of his professional career.

Dest and Messi both scored a pair of goals in Barcelona's victory. The club improved to 19–4–5 in La Liga this season with Sunday's win, good for second in the league. Barcelona is now four points back of Atletico Madrid before its next La Liga match on April 5.