Neymar Sees Red in PSG Loss as Lille Moves Into First

Neymar Sent Off as Lille Defeat PSG to Move Into First in Ligue 1

Neymar was sent off with his second yellow card as Lille moved into first place with a 1–0 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar made headlines for all the wrong reasons in what could be a potential title decider in Ligue 1, earning a red card in the 90th minute for pushing Lille defender Tiago Djalo, who also saw red for the altercation.

The two sides entered the weekend tied on points for first place atop Ligue 1, but Lille, this year's French Cinderella story, prevailed with a formidable defensive effort after Jonathan David's 20th minute goal.

The 21-year-old Canadian recorded his 10th goal of the season after his shot was deflected inside the penalty area. David was later subbed off with an injury in the 35th minute for U.S. men's national team forward Timothy Weah.

It was a monumental win for the three-time French champions, whose last title came in 2011, as Lille earned its first win at Parc des Princes since 1996. Despite entering the match without a goalscorer in the top 10 in Ligue 1, Lille, who lost to Ajax in the Europa League round of 32, moves three points ahead of PSG with seven matches left to play.

The loss spells more disaster for PSG, whose eight losses this season match its combined total from the last two seasons. PSG has won the last three straight Ligue 1 titles and faces Bayern Munich this week in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in a rematch of last year's final.