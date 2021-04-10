Pulisic Scores Two Goals for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

SI.com
SOCCER
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
Pulisic Scores Two for Chelsea in Trip to Crystal Palace

After going 14 league matches without a goal, Christian Pulisic has now scored three Premier League goals in the last week for Chelsea with a brace in a 4–1 win at Crystal Palace.  

Kai Havertz scored the opening goal in the eighth minute and then set up Pulisic in the 10th as Chelsea continued its onslaught. The U.S. men's national team phenom handled a firm pass from Havertz with a pristine touch, cushioning it to his left foot before firing a rocket over a helpless Vicente Guaita for the goal.

Pulisic added his second in the 78th minute with a fearless run to the back post. The midfielder pounced on a deflected pass from Chelsea teammate Reece James before being taken out by Guaita, which caused Pulisic to celebrate with a brief limp.

Of Pulisic's 13 career Premier League goals, four have come in four matches against crosstown opponent Crystal Palace. Saturday's effort comes on the heels of his goal in last weekend's 5–2 loss to West Brom, where he was subbed off just before the start of the second half with a hamstring complaint.

The 22-year-old came off the bench and nearly scored against Porto in Chelsea's 2–0 away win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday.

In his pre-match press conference Friday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reaffirmed his belief in his former Borussia Dortmund pupil, calling Pulisic "a huge weapon" if he can stay fit after a series of injuries throughout the season.

