How to Watch Chelsea vs. Porto

With a 2-0 lead in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and a pair of away goals, Chelsea is 90 minutes away from its first UCL semifinal berth since 2014; however, Porto has already shown that it can conjure up some second leg magic against the very best.

The Portuguese champions prevailed in the round of 16 against Juventus despite playing for more than 60 minutes while down a man in a wild second leg that went into extra time.

Midfielder Sérgio Oliveira outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo in that fixture with two goals and will return alongside striker Mehdi Taremi for Tuesday's match against Chelsea after the duo missed the first leg due to suspension.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Live stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea the advantage last week, while Christian Pulisic enters the match coming off a brace at the weekend in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. The USMNT winger has four goals in his last three starts for club and country.

Porto has never won away against an English opponent in the competition and an in-form Chelsea that has recorded three straight UCL clean sheets represents its biggest challenge yet. Chelsea will still technically be the home team on Tuesday but the second leg—like the first leg—will take place in Seville, Spain, instead of London due to quarantine restrictions.

