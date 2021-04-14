How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool's last hope at a trophy this season rests on another improbable UEFA Champions League comeback against a Spanish giant—this time trying to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Zinedine Zidane's side easily dispatched the Premier League champions last week in Madrid thanks to two goals from Vinícius Júnior. Real has found itself in its best form of the season and has gone unbeaten in its last 13 matches in all competitions.

It's been quite the week for Real Madrid. After the quarterfinal first leg victory over Liverpool on Wednesday, Los Blancos held off Barcelona on Saturday in a 2-1 win that completed a season sweep of El Clásico. The three points pushed them atop La Liga for the day until Atlético Madrid's draw with Real Betis on Sunday left them one point behind.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Liverpool turned around a 3-0 deficit to Barcelona in the 2019 UCL semifinals, but the sixth-place club's form gives little hope after only just this weekend securing its first Premier League home win in 2021 in a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Both sides will be without their top center-back pairings as Sergio Ramos joined Raphaël Varane in testing positive for COVID-19. The Spanish champions will also be without Lucas Vázquez for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Liverpool has been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for some time and will continue to be, as Jurgen Klopp has been forced to rotate through nearly 20 center back combinations this season.

The winner will face Chelsea in the semifinals, after the Blues defeated Porto, 2-1 on aggregate.

