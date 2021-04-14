How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Liverpool's last hope at a trophy this season rests on another improbable UEFA Champions League comeback against a Spanish giant—this time trying to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. 

Zinedine Zidane's side easily dispatched the Premier League champions last week in Madrid thanks to two goals from Vinícius Júnior. Real has found itself in its best form of the season and has gone unbeaten in its last 13 matches in all competitions.

It's been quite the week for Real Madrid. After the quarterfinal first leg victory over Liverpool on Wednesday, Los Blancos held off Barcelona on Saturday in a 2-1 win that completed a season sweep of El Clásico. The three points pushed them atop La Liga for the day until Atlético Madrid's draw with Real Betis on Sunday left them one point behind.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channelUnivision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Liverpool turned around a 3-0 deficit to Barcelona in the 2019 UCL semifinals, but the sixth-place club's form gives little hope after only just this weekend securing its first Premier League home win in 2021 in a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Both sides will be without their top center-back pairings as Sergio Ramos joined Raphaël Varane in testing positive for COVID-19. The Spanish champions will also be without Lucas Vázquez for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. 

Liverpool has been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for some time and will continue to be, as Jurgen Klopp has been forced to rotate through nearly 20 center back combinations this season.

The winner will face Chelsea in the semifinals, after the Blues defeated Porto, 2-1 on aggregate.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

osaka-miami-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Breaking Down the ITF's New Gender Equality Research

Analyzing the ITF’s new research project examining gender equality across tennis, plus thoughts on the French Open and more.

jamal-murray-nuggets-injury
NBA

Does Jamal Murray's Injury End the Nuggets' Title Hopes?

Denver had finally unlocked the best version of their team in years, but the loss of Murray to a knee injury is a devastating blow to their championship dreams.

mlb-mound
MLB

Atlantic League to Move Mound Back, Alter DH Rule

The Atlantic League is tinkering with its rules ahead of the 2021 season.

Tokyo Olympics logo
Play
Olympics

Twitter Cracks Jokes on Ralph Lauren Team USA Olympic uniforms

Twitter poked fun at the Ralph Lauren-made uniforms for their resemblance to a sailor's outfit and more.

Aaron Donald
NFL

Report: Attorney to File Assault Charge Against Aaron Donald

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis is reportedly planning on filing assault charges against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant
Play
Extra Mustard

The Best Sports Quotes of All Time

How does Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards's quote about A-Rod stack up among the best?

Vinicius Junior scores vs. Liverpool
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 14.

Phil Foden against Borussia Dortmund
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Man City

Borussia Dortmund hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 14.