SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

On Top of Injury, Sergio Ramos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

Ramos had already been ruled out of Wednesday’s second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals because of a muscle injury.

Madrid’s other starting central defender, Raphael Varane, also won’t play in England because of a positive test. He also missed last week’s first leg, which Madrid won 3-1.

Other Madrid absences on Wednesday include Lucas Vázquez, who hurt his knee at the weekend Clásico against Barcelona, and Eden Hazard, who is yet to regain his fitness following a series of injuries.

Madrid, a 13-time European champion, has won six games in a row in all competitions and is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches.

More Real Madrid Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went down on the floor in a loss to the Warriors.
NBA

Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray Tears ACL

Murray went down in pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116–107 loss to the Warriors.

Masters Tournament ratings
Play
Extra Mustard

This Was the Lowest-Rated Masters in 28 Years

Masters shows cord cutting, pandemic, not politics, wreaking havoc on ratings

Mason Mount against Porto.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Porto

Chelsea plays Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.

Kylian Mbappe scores against Bayern
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

PSG hosts Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.

Steelers running back James Conner
NFL

Cardinals Sign RB James Conner to One-Year Deal

The Cardinals have found their replacement for Kenyan Drake in 2021.

Yu Chang playing for Cleveland
MLB

Cleveland 1B Yu Chang Receives Racist Social Media Posts After Error

Cleveland infielder Yu Chang was the subject of anti-Asian social media posts following his decisive error in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

Sergio-Ramos-Coronavirus-Real-Madrid
Play
Soccer

On Top of Injury, Sergio Ramos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Real Madrid captain will remain out along with his center back partner Raphaël Varane.

Pep-Guardiola-Man-City-Champions-League-Failure
Play
Soccer

Pep Ready for 'Failure' Label If Man City Doesn't Advance in UCL

Pep Guardiola has yet to reach the semifinals of the competition with Manchester City.