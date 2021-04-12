USWNT, U.S. Soccer Deal on Working Conditions Approved

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Megan Rapinoe Responds to Draymond Green's Tweets on the State of Women's Sports
Megan Rapinoe Responds to Draymond Green's Tweets on the State of Women's Sports

Judge Approves Partial Deal Between USWNT, U.S. Soccer; Paves Way for Equal Pay Appeal

Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women’s national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the Dec. 1 settlement during a hearing Monday. The deal calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team.

Players sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“We are pleased that the court has approved the equal working conditions that the USWNT players have fought for many years to achieve,” players spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “Finally, giving these athletes access to facilities, training, care and professional support is the next step needed in the long and hard work to grow the game of women’s football.”

Klausner’s approval of the settlement allows the players to ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn his decision on unequal pay.

“We intend to appeal the court’s equal pay decision, which does not account for the fact that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job,” Levinson said.

“We are committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve and our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and our country.”

The USSF said it expected an appeal and remains “hopeful” of a “resolution outside of the court system.”

“U.S. Soccer is 100 percent committed to equal pay,” the governing body said in a statement. “We have offered the USWNT the identical compensation provided to our men’s players for all matches controlled by U.S. Soccer.

“Unfortunately, the USWNT has not accepted our offer or our longstanding invitation to meet to try to find a resolution unless U.S. Soccer first agrees to make up the difference between the men’s and Women’s World Cup prize money, which is determined, controlled and paid for by FIFA.”

FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 32 teams at the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where FIFA has increased the teams to 32.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Henry drives against Michigan.
Play
College Basketball

Spartans Junior Aaron Henry Declares for NBA Draft

Michigan State small forward Aaron Henry announced he will forego his senior year of eligibility and sign with an agent.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier during the UFC 257 weigh-in.
Play
MMA

McGregor Calls Off Fight With Poirier Over Twitter Feud

Poirier called McGregor out for not donating $500,000 to his charity like he promised and McGregor responded.

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid talks to his players during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Charged With Felony DWI

Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his role in a car crash in early February that left a five-year-old girl critically injured.

USWNT-Brazil-SheBelieves
Play
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Deal on Working Conditions Approved

The decision paves the way for the players to appeal a previous ruling regarding equal pay, which U.S. Soccer says it hopes to settle out of court.

alex-rodriguez-nba-game
NBA

Can Alex Rodriguez Turn the Timberwolves Around?

The former MLB star and current ESPN analyst is nearing a deal to own the Timberwolves. Does he have enough power to change the franchise around?

Erling Haaland could be headed to Manchester City
Play
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Plans to Keep Haaland for Next Season

Erling Haaland is among the world's most desired players, but Borussia Dortmund says it intends to keep him for another season.

NaLyssa Smith, Zia Cooke and Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Way-Too-Early Women's Top 10 for 2021–22

By adding Azzi Fudd, can UConn return to championship glory, or will another contender steal the show?

sean-payton-kevin-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Has Thoughts on Kevin James Being Cast to Play Sean Payton

Kevin James to play Saints' Sean Payton in movie based on Bountygate suspension.