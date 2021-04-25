Man City's Steffen Becomes Fourth American to Win League Cup

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?
As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?

Man City Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Becomes Fourth American to Win League Cup

Author:
Publish date:

Zack Steffen became just the fourth American player to win the League Cup when Manchester City defeated Tottenham 1-0 in front of a limited-capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. 

The former University of Maryland star keeper started each of the club's five League Cup matches and recorded three clean sheets, including the memorable final win. 

Steffen, the starting U.S. men's national team keeper, is the first U.S. international in 19 years to win the League Cup after goalkeeper Brad Friedel won the 2002 League Cup with Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield United midfielder John Harkes (1991) and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasey Keller are the other two Americans to take home the trophy. 

Steffen made a critical save in the 47th minute on a low curling shot from Giovani Lo Celso to keep the game scoreless until Aymeric Laporte's match-winning header in the 82nd minute. The win gives Manchester City's its fourth straight League Cup title under Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old Steffen usually serves as the backup to starting keeper Ederson but has featured as Guardiola's top choice in club competitions this season. Along with one start each in the Premier League and Champions League, Steffen made five FA Cup appearances before the club's loss to Chelsea last weekend in the FA Cup semifinals. 

Steffen arrived at Manchester City in a $7.5 million move from the Columbus Crew in July 2019 before spending the year on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf. He was named the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year in 2018. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Zack Steffen in the League Cup
Play
Soccer

Man City's Steffen Becomes Fourth American to Win League Cup

Manchester City won its fourth straight League Cup in a 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

aymeric-laporte-man-city-league-cup
Play
Soccer

Man City Secures League Cup as Normalcy Slowly Returns

Laporte's late goal secured Manchester City's fourth straight League Cup as the game gradually gets back to normal with fans in the stands and the Super League behind it.

Magic coach Steve Clifford
NBA

Magic Coach Tests Positive Despite Both Vaccine Doses

Magic coach Steve Clifford said he is not experiencing any symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Trevor Bauer against the Padres
MLB

Bauer on Tatis Jr. Celebrations: 'I'm All for It'

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer gave up two home runs Saturday to Fernando Tatis Jr., who taunted Bauer with his own celebrations while rounding the bases.

Spurs against Man City in February.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the League Cup Final: Man City vs. Spurs

Manchester City and Tottenham face off in the League Cup final on Sunday, April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) reacts after defeating Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Play
MMA

UFC 261 Recap: Usman KOs Masvidal, Extends Title Reign

Usman improves to 19–1 after knocking out Masvidal in the second round at UFC 261.

NFL Mock Draft... with trades!
Play
NFL

The NFL Mock Draft for The People

Featuring 32 teams, 38 picks, six quarterbacks and six draft-day trades in the only mock draft built just for you.

uriah hall
MMA

UFC 261: Sports World Reacts to Chris Weidman's Injury

Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury while fighting Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville.