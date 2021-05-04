SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

CBS's Jim Beglin Apologizes for Attributing Di María Red Card to 'Latino Temperament'

Author:
Updated:
Original:

CBS Sports announcer Jim Beglin apologized mid-broadcast after attributing PSG's Ángel Di María red card to "that Latino temperament" in PSG's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals Tuesday. 

Beglin, a former Liverpool defender who retired in 1991, made the remark after Di María was sent off for stomping his foot down on Man City captain Fernandinho during a stoppage in play in the 69th minute. 

Within 10 minutes, the CBS commentator walked back his comment.

"When Di María was sent off, I described it by using the word Latino," Beglin said during the CBS Sports Network broadcast. "For anybody that's taken offense, I sincerely apologize."

The red card—PSG's 10th of the season in all competitions—set the French champions down a man for the final 20 minutes as they tried in vain to climb back from a 4-1 aggregate deficit without injured star Kylian Mbappé. 

Behind Riyad Mahrez's two goals, Manchester City advanced to its first-ever Champions League final on May 29, where it will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea. It could be an eventful week for City as a win on Saturday against Chelsea will secure its fifth Premier League title in the last nine years. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 4, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) looks on during mini camp drills at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.
NFL

Report: Broncos OT's Salary in Peril After Achilles Tear

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles on Tuesday while working out off site, and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

Angel Di Maria sent off against Man City
Soccer

CBS Announcer Jim Beglin Apologizes for Racist Comment

CBS Sports announcer Jim Beglin referred to Ángel Di Maria's "Latino temperament" as the reason behind his red card against Man City on Tuesday.

Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images
Soccer

Riyad Mahrez Powers Man City to First UCL Final With Win Over PSG

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the 11th minute and added a second in the 63rd to give Man City a 4-1 aggregate win over PSG in the Champions League semifinals.

Man City beats PSG to reach the Champions League final
Soccer

Man City Fully Earns the UCL Final Place It's Long Desired

Manchester City is headed to its first Champions League final after outclassing PSG, displaying its composure and showing its maturity as a squad.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Fox's Terry Bradshaw
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox's Terry Bradshaw Rips Into Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw says Packers should let "weak" Aaron Rodgers retire.

deion-sanders-hbcus-draft
Play
College Football

Deion Sanders Frustrated That No HBCU Players Drafted

Not a single player from a HBCU was drafted this year and Deion Sanders wasn't shy about his disappointment.

Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona vs Valencia
Soccer

La Liga Probes Barcelona BBQ at Messi's House Over COVID Protocols

Lionel Messi hosted a barbecue for team bonding ahead of a pivotal league match vs. Atletico Madrid.

dustin-johnson-phil-mickelson
Golf

Report: Premier Golf League Makes Offers to Top PGA Stars

The Premier Golf League is looking to sign exclusive deals with a number of top PGA Tour stars.