CBS Announcer Jim Beglin Apologizes for Racist Comment

CBS Sports announcer Jim Beglin apologized mid-broadcast after attributing PSG's Ángel Di María red card to "that Latino temperament" in PSG's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals Tuesday.

Beglin, a former Liverpool defender who retired in 1991, made the remark after Di María was sent off for stomping his foot down on Man City captain Fernandinho during a stoppage in play in the 69th minute.

Within 10 minutes, the CBS commentator walked back his comment.

"When Di María was sent off, I described it by using the word Latino," Beglin said during the CBS Sports Network broadcast. "For anybody that's taken offense, I sincerely apologize."

The red card—PSG's 10th of the season in all competitions—set the French champions down a man for the final 20 minutes as they tried in vain to climb back from a 4-1 aggregate deficit without injured star Kylian Mbappé.

Behind Riyad Mahrez's two goals, Manchester City advanced to its first-ever Champions League final on May 29, where it will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea. It could be an eventful week for City as a win on Saturday against Chelsea will secure its fifth Premier League title in the last nine years.

More Soccer Coverage: