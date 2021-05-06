How to Watch AS Roma vs. Manchester United

Following a 6-2 victory in the first leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United already has one foot in the Europa League final, but United may still be wary of a Roma side that turned around a 4-1 Champions League deficit against Barcelona just three years ago.

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each scored two goals for United in the first leg semifinal at Old Trafford last week after Roma jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first 33 minutes.

The Red Devils used a five-goal second half to bury the Italian side, which could not make any second-half substitutions after sustaining three injuries to players in the first half.

Manchester United has enjoyed a week-long break after its showdown with Liverpool on Sunday was postponed due to fan protests at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Roma is in utter turmoil in seventh place in Serie A, having gone winless in its last six matches in all competitions. On Monday, Roma announced that José Mourinho will become the club's next manager, taking over for Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.

After losing in last season's Europa League semifinals to serial Europa League winner Sevilla, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a chance at his first trophy as Manchester United manager in Gdansk for the May 26 final, barring a legendary Roma comeback.

The winner of the tie will face either Arsenal or Villarreal as the Spanish side heads to the Emirates for the second leg on Thursday with a 2-1 advantage.

