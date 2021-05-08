Neymar Signs Contract Extension With PSG

Paris Saint-Germain has locked down one superstar to a new contract; now, work begins on the other.

The club announced Saturday that Neymar has signed a new four-year contract extension until the summer of 2025 and will turn its sights to Kylian Mbappé, who has been linked with a potential record-setting transfer.

The 29-year-old Neymar joined the French giants from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a €222 million ($270 million) move that still stands as the biggest transfer in soccer history.

“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," Neymar said in a club statement. "I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.

"These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here."

The Brazilian has recorded 85 goals and 51 assists in 112 games for PSG, winning three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France with PSG still in the running for each this season.

However, Europe's biggest prize has eluded Neymar during his stint in the French capital. PSG lost 1-0 in the Champions League final last season to Bayern Munich and was eliminated in the semifinals on Tuesday by Manchester City.

PSG currently sits in second place in Ligue 1, four points behind league-leading Lille with a game in hand.

