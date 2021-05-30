How to Watch the Liga MX Final

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Final Online, TV Channel

Author:
Publish date:

Either Cruz Azul or Santos Laguna will be crowned Liga MX champion Sunday night, when the two sides meet in the second leg of the Clausura liguilla final.

Cruz Azul holds a 1-0 edge after the first leg thanks to Luis Romo's 71st-minute goal in Torreón, and the scene shifts back to Estadio Azteca for the decisive match. It's a potentially big night for Cruz Azul, which hasn't won a Mexican league title since 1997 and has had six runner-up finishes since. La Maquina finished atop the Liga MX table in the regular season, with 15 more points than Santos Laguna in the 17 matches they played across the Mexican top flight.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

While Cruz Azul is out to snap its Liga MX trophy drought, Santos Laguna is out to add to its collection, with its most recent title coming in the 2018 Clausura campaign. It'll have to overcome the slight deficit in order to do that and extend Cruz Azul's misery.

Romo's away goal in the opening leg came in unique circumstances, with the versatile Mexican surging forward, slicing through the Santos Laguna defense, losing possession, sticking with it as the ball remained in the box and then instinctively firing home from about 10 yards out. 

Cruz Azul is in contention for a league-Champions League double, with the club among the four semifinalists in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. It'll play Monterrey in one semifinal, while Club America faces the Philadelphia Union in the other.

