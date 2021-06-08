Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Stuttgart Reveals Silas Wamangituka's Name, Identity Saga

Author:
Publish date:

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart says Congolese forward Silas Wamangituka has been playing under a false name and is a year older than previously thought.

The player, whose real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa, informed the club recently he had been the victim of “machinations of his former agent” and that he was really 22 years old.

The discrepancy occurred when the Kinshasa-born Katompa Mvumpa was invited to a trial at age 18 by Belgian club Anderlecht in 2017. The club was interested in contracting him but advised him to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo before his visa expired and return after applying for a new one.

Katompa Mvumpa was 19 at the time, Stuttgart said on Tuesday. It added that an agent in Belgium told the player he would not be able to return to Europe if he left Belgium and returned to Congo.

“As Silas was very young, completely inexperienced and alone, he placed his trust in the agent, whom he knew from before in the Congo, and subsequently became completely dependent. He lived in Paris with the agent who largely cut him off from the outside. Silas had neither access to his account nor his papers at this time,” Stuttgart said in a statement.

The club said the agent changed the player’s identity and provided him with papers that identified him as Silas Wamangituka (one of his father’s names) with a date of birth, Oct. 6, 1999, changed by exactly one year.

Stuttgart said it recently received new documents from Congo and it was in contact with local authorities about the matter. The German soccer federation has been informed and the club is assuming the player still has a valid license to play.

Katompa Mvumpa scored 11 Bundesliga goals in 25 appearances last season, when he also captured attention with five assists. He joined Stuttgart from FC Paris in 2019.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Stuttgart star Silas Wamangituka
Soccer

Stuttgart Reveals Silas Wamangituka's Name, Identity Saga

The player, whose real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa, informed the club recently he had been the victim of “machinations of his former agent.”

DBU's Andrew Benefield hits a go-ahead grand slam in the NCAA tournament
Extra Mustard

NCAA Ump Chides Player Who Admired Clutch Grand Slam

Aren’t umpires supposed to enforce the *written* rules of baseball?

Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: AFC North

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history & potential of the AFC North's coaches & offensive coordinators

Jim Fassel
NFL

Jim Fassel, Former Giants Coach, Dies at 71

He led the Giants from 1997–2003, winning coaching of the year in 1997 and helping New York reach Super Bowl XXXV.

ben-simmons-trae-young
NBA

Ben Simmons and Trae Young Couldn't Be More Different

Despite holding the same fundamental role on their team and being breathtaking playmakers, Simmons and Young are polar opposites.

SI Daily Cover for Los Angeles Clippers: Ghostbusters
Play
NBA

Could This Finally Be the Clippers' Year?

Fifty seasons. Three cities. Zero conference finals appearances. L.A. is battling more than the Jazz. It's battling its history.

trevor-bauer-pitch-doctoring
MLB

MLB's Pitch Doctoring Epidemic Is Nothing New

The league has been here before. In the 1960s, a spike in spitballs was met with resistance from the league office.

kevin-durant-nets-beat-bucks
NBA

Kevin Durant Is a Problem Without an Answer for Milwaukee

Durant had another scintillating performance as Brooklyn crushed the Bucks to take a commanding 2–0 series lead.