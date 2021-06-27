How to Watch Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

The Netherlands redemption tour enters the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a round-of-16 meeting against the Czech Republic in Budapest.

The Oranje failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but flew through the group stage at the Euros with wins against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. No team scored more than Netherlands's nine goals in the group stage, although many would argue it is a product of what was arguably the weakest group in the competition.

With the other half of the bracket loaded with teams like Italy, Belgium, Portugal and France, the Netherlands also has one of the clearest routes to the final if it can get past Sunday's opponent.

The Czechs were the second-best third-place team after an opening win against Scotland, which featured Patrik Schick's goal-of-the-tournament contender, and a hard-fought draw against 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia.

After Cristiano Ronaldo (five goals), Schick and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are tied for second at the Euros with three goals each. However, the Oranje will be without some forward depth after forward Luuk de Jong was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

The winner will go on to the quarterfinals in Baku, where it will face an inspired Denmark side coming off a 4-0 victory over Wales.

