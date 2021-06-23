Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition.

Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

Due to the nature of the competition's format, which has third-place finishers go through and leaves the balance of the bracket in jeopardy until the final 16 are sorted, the knockout pairings do seem to be a bit tilted in one direction. One one side of the knockout bracket resides the world's No. 1 ranked team (Belgium), the reigning World Cup (France) and European (Portugal) champions and the side that has appeared to be the most in-form one in the competition through the group phase (Italy). On the other side, outside of the England-Germany matchup in the last 16, things appear to be wide open.

It's not too dissimilar to the last Euros or World Cup, which resulted in less-traditionally-successful nations like Croatia and Portugal reaching the finals.

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship

There will be a couple of days off before the round of 16 begins on Saturday. Here are the matchups, times and locations for those eight matchups—and the quarterfinals—as the road to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium continues:

EURO 2020 ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 26

12 p.m. ET: Wales vs. Denmark in Amsterdam

3 p.m. ET: Italy vs. Austria in London

Sunday, June 27

12 p.m. ET: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic in Budapest

3 p.m. ET: Belgium vs. Portugal in Seville

Monday, June 28

12 p.m. ET: Croatia vs. Spain in Copenhagen

3 p.m. ET: France vs. Switzerland in Bucharest

Tuesday, June 29

12 p.m. ET: England vs. Germany in London

3 p.m. ET: Sweden vs. Ukraine in Glasgow

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 2

12 p.m ET: France/Switzerland winner vs. Croatia/Spain winner in St. Petersburg

3 p.m. ET: Italy/Austria winner vs. Belgium/Portugal winner in Munich

Saturday, July 3

12 p.m. ET: Netherlands/Czech Republic winner vs. Wales/Denmark winner in Baku

3 p.m. ET: England/Germany winner vs. Sweden/Ukraine winner in Rome

