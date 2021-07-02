How to Watch Euro 2020: Switzerland vs. Spain

Switzerland and Spain were the victors on Monday in what many pundits and fans were calling the best night in international soccer history. On Friday, the two sides meet in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in the first of four quarterfinal matchups.

Monday's madness started off with Spain's thrilling 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia. La Furia Roja started off the match with a shocking own goal as Unai Simón misplayed a back-pass from Pedri, but Spain bounced back with three unanswered goals.

But Croatia wasn't one to quit, clawing back two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match, including a 92nd-minute equalizer to force extra time. But Spain showed its resilience with goals from Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.

It didn't seem possible to top the Spain thriller in the round of 16, yet it happened in the very next game with Switzerland earning the upset of the Euros with its win on penalty kicks against tournament favorite France.

After scoring the opening goal, the Swiss suffered a four-goal momentum swing that featured a missed penalty that would have doubled its lead and three unanswered goals from France. But Switzerland fought back against all odds for two goals in the final nine minutes to force extra time, before goalkeeper Yann Sommer's save on Kylian Mbappé's penalty kick won the match.

But Switzerland will have to do without its captain in Granit Xhaka, after his immense performance against France, due to his second yellow card of the tournament.

The two sides last met in a pair of UEFA Nations League matches in fall 2020: Spain won the October meeting 1-0 while the sides drew 1-1 in November. The winner of the quarterfinal fixture will head to London for a semifinal matchup against either Italy or Belgium.

