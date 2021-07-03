How to Watch Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Czech Republic vs. Denmark Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

In one of the unlikeliest of quarterfinal matchups, Denmark and the Czech Republic will meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a shot at reaching the semifinals on the line.

Denmark has been the inspirational story of the tournament so far, overcoming the emotional toll of Christian Eriksen's collapse in the opening game to qualify for the knockout stages. The Danes then put four on the scoresheet against Wales, including three second-half goals, in the round of 16 to continue their Cinderella story. 

Denmark comes into the quarterfinals with six goalscorers in the tournament, tied for the most in Euro 2020 with Spain. But the Czech Republic enters Saturday with the top goalscorer remaining in the tournament in Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick (four goals), who sits one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the overall Euro 2020 lead.  

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Czechs have plenty of momentum following an upset win over the Netherlands last week. After Matthijs de Ligt's red card in the 55th minute, Tomáš Holeš and Schick scored to eliminate the Oranje and earn an improbable spot in the quarterfinals. 

The Czech Republic hasn't beaten Denmark since 2004, but a win on Saturday will set up a matchup against either England or Ukraine in the semifinals. 

