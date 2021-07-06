PSG Signs Right Back Hakimi From Inter

Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of right back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan in a deal reportedly worth €60 million ($70.9 million).

At just 22, Hakimi has already played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. The fullback helped Real Madrid to a Champions League title in 2017–18 and used a successful loan stint at Borussia Dortmund to earn a €40 million move to Inter Milan last summer.

Last season, Hakimi recorded seven goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances as the Nerazzurri ended Juventus' nine-year title streak with its first Serie A trophy since 2010.

However, Inter Milan needed a €275 million ($336 million) loan from U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital to cover losses of more than €100 million last year. And, along with the acrimonious departure of manager Antonio Conte less than a week after the end of a title-winning campaign, Inter is reportedly looking to shed more than €80 million ($97.6 million) this summer to stay afloat, which potentially led to the sale of one of its best players in Hakimi.

"I feel a great sense of pride today," Hakimi told the club website. "After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and experience the incredible color and passion inside the Parc des Princes."

The Moroccan international heads to Paris on a five-year contract and fills the gap left by AS Roma fullback Alessandro Florenzi, whose impressive loan stint at the club ended at the end of last season. With Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba as the lone holdovers at the position, right back was proving to be PSG's one main need area this summer. PSG is coming off a disappointing season by its own standards, finishing second to Lille in Ligue 1 and losing in the Champions League semifinals to Manchester City.

Aside from spending big for Hakimi, PSG is pilfering European clubs of their best talent this summer by hitting the free transfer market. The French giants are expected to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer, and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is also set to join on a free, according to reports across Europe. They would follow in the footsteps of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who signed with PSG on a free after leaving Liverpool.

More Soccer Coverage: