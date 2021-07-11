How to Watch Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs. England

Sports Illustrated home
Italy vs. England Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Final Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

In the highly anticipated Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, a major trophy is either coming home or heading back to Rome. 

In its first-ever Euro final, England will be looking to break a 55-year title drought with its first trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Standing in the way is an Italy side that has not lost in its last 33 matches, just two short of the world record. 

England survived an extra-time ordeal against tournament Cinderella Denmark thanks to a controversial penalty that led to Harry Kane's 104th-minute goal to seal the 2-1 semifinal win. England also worked past Germany and Ukraine in the knockout stages and has played at home for every game but the quarterfinals. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

After defeating Austria and top-ranked Belgium, Italy managed to survive its semifinal test against Spain in an extra-time thriller that ended in penalty kicks. A win in the final would be Italy's first trophy since the 2006 World Cup and its first European title since Euro 1968 after losing in the Euro finals in 2000 and 2012. 

England has only defeated the Azzurri once in their last eight meetings, which includes losses to Italy at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup. But the Three Lions will have a significant advantage playing the final at Wembley Stadium in London in front of 65,000 fans. 

