PSG Signs Italy GK, Euro Final Hero Donnarumma

Fresh off putting the last touch on Italy's triumph at Euro 2020, Gianluigi Donnarumma is off to Paris.

Donnarumma, whose contract with AC Milan expired last month, has signed with PSG on a free transfer, inking a deal with the French power through 2026. He's the third significant free transfer the club has added this summer, following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), and the fourth major addition when including $70.9 million right back signing Achraf Hakimi.

Donnarumma, 22, was already highly touted and considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world—young or old—but his performance at the Euros lofted his status to new heights. He made a decisive save on Alvaro Morata in a penalty shootout triumph over Spain in the Euro semifinals, prior to making a pair of saves in the shootout victory over England in the final. His performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals also went a long away toward his Player of the Tournament honors—a rarity for a goalkeeper.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club. I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters," Donnarumma, who will join Italy teammate Marco Verratti in the French capital, said in a statement.

What his signing means for Keylor Navas remains to be seen. The Costa Rica international is 34, not ancient for a goalkeeper by any means, and he remains in top form. It's reminiscent to what occurred while he was at Real Madrid, when the Spanish titan signed Thibaut Courtois anyway despite Navas's role in Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat. Navas's contract at PSG runs through 2024.

AC Milan, meanwhile, has already brought in Donnarumma's replacement, landing French international Mike Maignan from Ligue 1 champion Lille.

