Donnarumma Etches His Name in Italy Lore With Euro Heroics

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Donnarumma Etches His Name in Italy Lore With Euro 2020 Heroics

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — From Gigi to Gigio, Italy still has a safe pair of hands in goal.

Fifteen years after Gianluigi Buffon helped Italy win the World Cup in a penalty shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma did the same on Sunday against England in the European Championship final.

Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout, blocking kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in the 3-2 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw through extra time.

“Despite the goal right at the beginning we always commanded the game and then with penalties there’s Gigio,” Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini said. “We’ve gone from Gigi to Gigio.”

Dannarumma was named player of Euro 2020 moments after the match finished, the first goalkeeper in tournament history to be so honored.

The 22-year-old Donnarumma, who is reportedly moving to Paris Saint-Germain next season, was sobbing on the shoulder of an Italy team staff member after saving the final penalty kick from Saka.

“It’s an incredible night,” Donnarumma said. “If I am the best player of the tournament it is also thanks to (Leonardo) Bonucci and Chiellini. We were extraordinary, we are very happy.”

Donnarumma also saved a penalty from Álvaro Morata in the penalty shootout victory over Spain in the semifinals.

England took the lead early on Sunday, with Luke Shaw scoring the quickest goal in European Championship final history in the second minute, but Bonucci equalized in the 67th.

“We didn’t give an inch. We are a fantastic squad and we deserve all this,” Donnarumma said. “That goal could have killed us, but we’re not those kind of men. We are those type of men who never give up.”

The World Cup final in 2006 also went to penalties. Buffon didn’t make a save, however, as France forward David Trezeguet hit the crossbar. He was the only player to miss.

Donnarumma could turn out to be even better than Buffon, whose nickname was Gigi. He made his debut for AC Milan in 2015, at the age of 16 years, 8 months, and has long been considered the heir to Buffon, who made a record 176 appearances for Italy.

He became the youngest keeper to play for Italy when he replaced Buffon at halftime in a friendly against France in 2016, conceding one goal in a 3-1 loss.

Donnarumma’s youth was brought starkly into light in a tender moment when he arrived at the Italy training camp for the first time, and was dropped off by his parents like a child on his first day of school.

He then kept a clean sheet in his second Italy appearance, when he also replaced Buffon at halftime during a friendly against Germany.

Donnarumma, who has made more than 30 appearances for Italy, has kept plenty more clean sheets since. He helped Italy set a world record for not conceding a goal in international soccer, playing the bulk of the 1,168 minutes.

“We’re very fortunate to have Donnarumma,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said. “I was sure he would save a couple of penalties because he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“He really is a wonderful guy and an incredible goalkeeper.”

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Louisville catcher Henry Davis scores against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning of the College World Series game at TD Ameritrade Park Friday.
MLB

MLB Draft Live Blog: Analyzing Every First-Round Pick

Pittsburgh went against the grain by selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, while Texas took Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2.

Gareth Southgate consoles Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

England Trio Racially Abused After PK Shootout Defeat in Euro Final

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot kicks and have been subjected to abhorrent treatement.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the penalty hero in the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

Donnarumma Etches His Name in Italy Lore With Euro Heroics

Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.

Sebastian Lletget playing for the USMNT.
Soccer

How to Watch Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Haiti

How to watch as the U.S. men's national team plays Haiti in the Gold Cup group stage on Sunday, July 11.

Gareth Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho after the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

England's PK Strategy Backfires in Euro Final Heartbreak

Gareth Southgate's decision to bring Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on and place Bukayo Saka fifth did not work out in defeat to Italy.

henry davis
MLB

Pirates Select Henry Davis With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Davis, a college star at Louisville, is the second catcher to be drafted first overall in the past three seasons.

Italy wins Euro 2020
Soccer

The Azzurri's Ascent: How Italy Won the Euros

Less than four years after missing the World Cup, Italy has been crowned European champion, denying England in a final featuring two sides that have made great strides.

ufc-octagon
MMA

MMA Record Holder Dies by Suicide After Plea to Child Sex Charges

Fulton pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography before authorities found him unresponsive in his jail cell.