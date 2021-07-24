Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Mexico vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Mexico's pursuit of back-to-back Gold Cup titles continues in earnest with a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to take on Honduras in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

El Tri's title defense got off to a shaky start with a scoreless draw against Trinidad and Tobago, where star winger Chucky Lozano suffered a nasty collision and neck injury that will also rule the Napoli star out for the next month. 

But Mexico bounced back with a 3-0 win over Guatemala and a 1-0 victory against El Salvador to top the group on seven points. Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori leads El Tri with two goals at the tournament in his first month since switching allegiances from Argentina. 

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Honduras, meanwhile, comes into the knockout stage with the tournament's joint-leading scorer in CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, who has scored three goals. After a 4-0 win in the opener against Grenada and a 3-2 win against Panama, Honduras lost 2-0 to Group D winner Qatar.

Mexico and Honduras last met in June in an international friendly that ended in a scoreless draw. Their last competitive meeting came in 2017 in World Cup qualifying, where Honduras surprised El Tri with a 3-2 win. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Gold Cup Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mexico celebrates Chaka's goal.
Soccer

How to Watch Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras

How to watch as Mexico plays Honduras in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, July 24.

kolohe-andino-surfing-water
Olympics

How Kolohe Andino Changed His Ways to Arrive at Tokyo

A child prodigy that NFL QB Sam Darnold once called a "head case," surfer Kolohe Andino underwent a mental and physical transformation ahead of the Summer Games. Now he's more ready than ever for his (and his sport's) Olympic debut.

Nick Wittgren pitching for Cleveland.
MLB

Cleveland's Wittgren and Family Receive Threats After Loss

The threats came after Cleveland's 10–5 loss to the Rays, when Wittgren gave up five runs in the ninth inning.

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

NFL logo
NFL

Unvaccinated Players to be Fined $14K for COVID Violations

The NFL will fine unvaccinated players $14,650 any time they violate COVID-19 protocols.

2020 tokyo olympics
Play
Olympics

Olympians on TikTok Give Behind-the-Scenes Looks, Spill The Tea

Athletes are using their TikTok accounts to give behind-the-scenes looks at the Tokyo Olympics, including the "anti-sex" beds, fit checks, practices and more.

3x3-lead-allisha-gray
Olympics

Team USA Makes Dominant Debut in 3x3 Basketball

The U.S. dominated in its two opening games in Tokyo, where the unique, fast-paced sport is making its first appearance in the Games.

Rose Lavelle celebrates her goal vs. New Zealand
Olympics

In New Zealand Win, U.S. Again Shows Its Capacity to Respond

It wasn't a perfect match, but the U.S. did what it had to do to bounce back after its nightmare opener.