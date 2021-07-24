How to Watch Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras

Mexico's pursuit of back-to-back Gold Cup titles continues in earnest with a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to take on Honduras in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

El Tri's title defense got off to a shaky start with a scoreless draw against Trinidad and Tobago, where star winger Chucky Lozano suffered a nasty collision and neck injury that will also rule the Napoli star out for the next month.

But Mexico bounced back with a 3-0 win over Guatemala and a 1-0 victory against El Salvador to top the group on seven points. Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori leads El Tri with two goals at the tournament in his first month since switching allegiances from Argentina.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Honduras, meanwhile, comes into the knockout stage with the tournament's joint-leading scorer in CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, who has scored three goals. After a 4-0 win in the opener against Grenada and a 3-2 win against Panama, Honduras lost 2-0 to Group D winner Qatar.

Mexico and Honduras last met in June in an international friendly that ended in a scoreless draw. Their last competitive meeting came in 2017 in World Cup qualifying, where Honduras surprised El Tri with a 3-2 win.

