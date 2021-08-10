Fans Celebrate in Paris as Messi Arrives to Join PSG

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Fans Celebrate Messi's Arrival in Paris Before Official PSG Signing

2021-08-10

After Lionel Messi agreed to join PSG on a free transfer following a forced departure from Barcelona, the soccer world was turned on its head with the idea of perhaps the best player of all time changing clubs. And, of course, the people of Paris are jovial while fans in Barcelona are saddened.

Messi's departure from Barcelona set up an epic marriage with PSG and its all-star cast for a reported two-year deal worth €35 million ($41 million) per season. The Argentinian arrived in Paris on Tuesday to a mob of fans, who had anticipated his arrival over the last couple of days.

Once on the move, Messi and company were trailed by a parade of fans and paparazzi through the streets of Paris.

Messi is expected to be presented by PSG on Wednesday with the official announcement of his signing at a press conference at 11 a.m. local time, or 5 a.m. ET. 

