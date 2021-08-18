Reports: Arsenal Agrees to Full Transfer for Real Madrid's Ødegaard

In a continued show of role reversal, Arsenal has reportedly agreed to a £30 million ($41.3 million) move for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard while the Spanish power winds down another underwhelming transfer window, where it's become more of a seller than a buyer.

The Gunners will know exactly who they're spending their money on after Ødegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium. The Norwegian attacking midfielder made 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring two goals. Ødegaard, 22, originally signed for Real as a 17-year-old prodigy in 2015 but has struggled for playing time in the Spanish capital.

But the bigger story may be that Real Madrid is on the verge of a second straight summer without spending any money on incoming transfers. After spending $570 million in 2018 and 2019 combined, Los Blancos didn't bring in a single player last season and have only added Bayern Munich's David Alaba on a free transfer this summer (Gareth Bale has also rejoined after his loan to Tottenham expired).

This summer, Real has lost both its starting center backs in Raphaël Varane ($44 million sale to Manchester United) and club legend Sergio Ramos (free transfer to PSG), just one year after making $111.7 million in player sales without spending.

On Tuesday, newly appointed Real manager Carlo Ancelotti denied rumors linking the club with a return move for Cristiano Ronaldo. But Ancelotti may be running out of options to bolster his squad with less than two weeks before the closure of the summer transfer deadline on Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continues to look for ways to add quality to its side, spending while without completely breaking the bank. The north London side adds Ødegaard after selling midfielder Joe Willock to Newcastle for $32.3 million after his successful loan spell on Tyneside last season.

The Gunners also added the center back Mikel Arteta desperately needed in 23-year-old Brighton defender Ben White ($69.5 million) along with some youth in midfield with Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga ($19.3 million).

And The Athletic reports that Arsenal looks set to announce a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a fee that could rise to £30 million ($41.3 million). After being named Sheffield United player of the year last season and making England's Euro 2020 squad, Ramsdale is expected to challenge Bernd Leno for the starting spot in goal. Leno struggled in a 2–0 defeat to Brentford to open the season.

More Soccer Coverage: