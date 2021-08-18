Juventus Signs Euro 2020 Standout Manuel Locatelli

August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Juventus Signs Euro 2020 Standout Locatelli in Move Worth Up to $44 Million

Author:
Publish date:

Juventus has made its biggest splash of the summer so far with a move for Euro 2020 champion and Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli. 

The 23-year-old arrives from Sassuolo on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the period for a fee that could wind up totaling €37.5 million ($44 million), according to the club's official announcement.

Locatelli starred in midfield for Italy at the Euros this summer, helping lead the Azzurri to an unlikely title. Against Switzerland in the group stage, the former AC Milan academy product was named man of the match for his two-goal performance as Italy became the first team to clinch a spot in the Euro's knockout stage

The deep-lying midfielder, known throughout Serie A for his work rate and quick passing, led the league last year in tackles and completed passes. Locatelli joins a crowded, but talented midfield that features U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and the injured Arthur among others. 

Sassuolo executive Giovanni Carnevalli previously told Sky Sports in June that Arsenal had made an offer for Locatelli, but Juventus prevailed in the end. Juventus has endured a tumultuous 2021 after failing to win Serie A for the first time in 10 years, which led the club to fire manager and club legend Andrea Pirlo.

Amid rumors of a potential exit for Cristiano Ronaldo as he enters the last season of his contract, Juventus has since re-hired former manager Massimiliano Allegri to return the club to glory. The Bianconeri won five straight Serie A titles and twice finished as Champions League runner-up in Allegri's first stint in Turin.

But while Serie A's giants fail to retain their stars, Juventus appears to be in a buying mood. Following the resignation of manager Antonio Conte, defending Serie A champion Inter Milan has recouped nearly €200 million in selling players (Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Achraf Hakimi to PSG) to offset its debts. Inter did bring in Edin Džeko and Denzel Dumfries as more cost-effective replacements.

Meanwhile, AC Milan notably failed to come to terms with star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was out of contract before signing with PSG. The only incoming Serie A transfer that eclipses Locatelli's fee this summer came Tuesday in Roma's €40 million ($47 million) move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Manuel Locatelli celebrating Italy's Euro 2020 win.
Soccer

Juventus Signs Euro 2020 Standout Manuel Locatelli

The Sassuolo and Italy midfielder arrives in Turin on loan with an obligation to buy for up to $44 million after two seasons.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Hardin: FBI Interviewed Watson Over Extortion Allegation

Rusty Hardin said the FBI contacted his legal team, saying they were "investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion."

Steve Sarkisian at a Texas practice
Play
College Football

The 25 Most Intriguing College Football Coaches of 2021

For various reasons, all eyes will be on these names this fall as another NCAA season gets underway.

raiders-tweet
Play
Extra Mustard

News Station Sends Poorly-Worded, Yet Hilarious Tweet About Raiders and Vaccines

What will happen to Las Vegas fans who attend a game, but aren't vaccinated?

Samoa Joe dives to the outside of the ring
Play
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Ready for ‘TakeOver’ Match After 16-Month Absence

Sunday’s match against Karrion Kross is a long-awaited homecoming for Samoa Joe.

rasheed-wallace-memphis-staff
College Basketball

Report: Rasheed Wallace to Join Hardaway's Memphis Staff

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is set to join Larry Brown on Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at the University of Memphis.

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt after being struck by a line drive.
MLB

A’s Ace Bassitt Released From Hospital With Cheek Fracture

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt was struck in the face by a line drive with an exit velocity of 100.1 mph in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half against Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Podcasts

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!