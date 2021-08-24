USMNT's Sargent Scores His First Goals for Norwich City

August 24, 2021
SOCCER
USMNT's Josh Sargent Scores His First Two Goals for Norwich City

Josh Sargent made the most of his first start for his new club.

The U.S. men's national team forward scored twice and assisted on another goal in Norwich City's 6–0 dismantling of Bournemouth in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday. Neither goal was particularly spectacular, but it's a good way to get in the good graces of his new manager and build some confidence, especially as World Cup qualifying rolls around.

Sargent, who has come off the bench to play 13 minutes in each of Norwich's first two Premier League games of the season (both defeats), played all 90 minutes and had a hand in the final three goals of Tuesday's match.

His first score for the Canaries, in the 49th minute, came on a tap-in by the post, racing to the right spot after a teammate had a close-range shot saved but not parried to safety.

His second, in the 75th minute, was another close-range finish, with the St. Louis-area native falling to the ground after making the decisive touch.

After heavy league defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City to open the Premier League season, it doesn't get much easier for Norwich, as it hosts Leicester City this weekend, but perhaps for the club—and for Sargent—this is a step in the right direction toward something more fruitful.

