LIVE: USMNT Opens World Cup Qualifying in El Salvador

September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

LIVE: USMNT Begins 2022 World Cup Qualifying in El Salvador

Author:

The U.S. men's national team's road to redemption, in the form of a 2022 World Cup berth, begins Thursday night in El Salvador, where the first of 14 qualifying matches takes place at Estadio Cuscatlán.

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. is focused on getting back to the grand stage—even if this group is not dwelling on what transpired four years ago. Instead, a slew of young players led by a new coach are looking to ride the momentum of having won two Concacaf trophies this summer and climbing to 10th in FIFA's world ranking. To keep that momentum going, they'll have to achieve what no U.S. men's team has done since 2013: Win a road qualifier. 

They'll have to do so without two presumed starters, with Christian Pulisic (COVID-19, fitness) and Zack Steffen (back spasms) both unavailable for this match. They've remained in Nashville to train before the rest of the U.S. joins them Friday ahead of Sunday's qualifying match vs. Canada at Nissan Stadium. The September window concludes with a Sept. 8 trip to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras.

But before then there's the matter at hand against El Salvador, which is ranked 64th in the world but showed it can be dangerous at this summer's Gold Cup, where it fell in the quarterfinals to guest nation Qatar. Coached by former U.S. men's national team standout and U.S. Soccer youth coach Hugo Pérez, La Selecta is out to make an early statement against one of the region's giants. 

SI Recommends

That giant sprung a few surprises in the starting lineup. Center back rock John Brooks was left on the bench, with veteran Tim Ream partnering with Gold Cup hero Miles Robinson in front of Matt Turner, who earned the start with Steffen out hurt. Brenden Aaronson and Konrad de la Fuente entered the XI as well, with Pulisic out and Sebastian Lletget among the substitutes. 

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gio Reyna and the USMNT face El Salvador in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Opens World Cup Qualifying in El Salvador

The road to Qatar 2022 begins in San Salvador, where the U.S. will look to win its first qualifier away from home since 2013.

Concacaf won't have VAR in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Berhalter on No VAR in World Cup Qualifying: 'It's An Error'

Concacaf's qualifying process typically includes a little bit of everything, but VAR won't be part of it on the road to Qatar 2022.

England players are jeered by Hungary fans
Soccer

England Players Targeted With Racist Chants, Boos in Hungary

England players were targeted with racial abuse in their World Cup qualifying match on Thursday against Hungary in Budapest.

mark-vital
NFL

Seahawks Sign NCAA Men's Basketball Champ to Practice Squad

The tight end is coming off a NBA summer league stint with Portland, averaging 1.3 points and four rebounds in the span of three games.

paralympics
Olympics

Paralympian Loses Gold Medal for Being Three Minutes Late

Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was stripped of his gold medal because he arrived to the event three minutes later than the call time.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United
Soccer

Ronaldo to Wear No. 7 Again With Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo will have his old shirt back when he makes his second debut with the Red Devils.

john-sterling-yankees
MLB

John Sterling Rescued by Yankees Broadcasters During Downpour

The longtime Yankees broadcaster Sterling was rescued by a courageous colleague as rain pummeled the Northeast on Wednesday night.

pitt-panthers-entrance
College Football

Pitt to Rename Head Coach Role After $20 Million Donation

Pat Narduzzi will now serve as the 'Chris Bickell '97 Head Football Coach' at Pittsburgh.