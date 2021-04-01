SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USA's McKennie, Juventus Teammates Face Fines for Hosting Party

Author:
Publish date:

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the American’s home in Turin.

McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.

Parties are forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m.

The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.

YOU MAY LIKE

nikola-jokic-nuggets
NBA

Nikola Jokić Has Been the MVP All Along

Even before injuries to his competitors, the Denver big man deserved the award.

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos
Play
Soccer

Sergio Ramos Injured, Out vs. Liverpool, Barcelona

Real Madrid's captain will miss his club's most important remaining games of the season.

derrick-henry-alabama
NFL

Chiefs Propose Single-Digit Jersey Numbers for RBs, DBs

Kansas City's proposal would allow for running backs, linebackers and defensive backs to use single-digit jersey numbers.

roy-williams-north-carolina
Play
College Basketball

UNC's Roy Williams Retires From Coaching

Williams is retiring after 33 seasons as a head coach at UNC and Kansas, having recorded 903 wins and three NCAA championships.

Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford high-five as members of the Timberwolves
Play
Extra Mustard

Crawford Says Butler Wore Rolex During Infamous Practice

The legend of Jimmy Butler grows.

ncaa-march-madness
College Basketball

NCAA Won't End COVID-19 Testing, Delay Final Four Games

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said Monday the NCAA should "dump" its COVID-19 protocols before the Final Four.

USA's Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

USA's McKennie, Juventus Teammates Face Fines for Hosting Party

The party was in violation of Italy's coronavirus protocols.

Blake Treinen celebrates after a strikeout.
Play
Gambling

MLB 2021 Opening Day Betting Preview - Back the Dodgers and Rays to Cover the Spread

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews MLB Opening Day action and shares the two top picks on his Thursday baseball betting card.